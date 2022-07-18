ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Mickey Rooney Jr., Original Mousketeer, Musician and Eldest Son of Mickey Rooney, Dies at 77

By Carson Burton
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Rooney Jr., an original Mouseketeer, musician and actor who was the first child of Mickey Rooney, has died. He was 77. Rooney Jr. died Saturday at his home in Glendale, Arizona, according to a Facebook post from friend and actor Paul Petersen. The two were both original Mouseketeers at...

www.sfgate.com

