Barneveld, WI

One Person Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Barneveld

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

One person was taken to a hospital after a motorcycle crash on Highway 18 outside of Barneveld Sunday...

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Grant County Man Dies When Lawn Tractor Rolls On Top Of Him

Authorities in Grant County say a man died when a lawn tractor rolled over onto him Sunday. 84 year old Walter Du Charme of Bloomington was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported to authorities at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday on County Highway A outside of Bloomington. A report says that Du Charme was operating a lawn tractor when it rolled over due to steep terrain, pinning him underneath. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were members of Bloomington Fire Department, and West Grant EMS.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Fennimore Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Traffic Violations

A man from Fennimore was arrested for multiple traffic violations in Lafayette County Wednesday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 26 year old Benigno Bautista Lazaro was arrested around 10pm Wednesday for Operating after Revocation on Sunnydale Road in Belmont Township. Bautista Lazaro was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. Bautista Lazaro was also cited for Failure to stop at a Stop Sign and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Five People Injured in Dubuque Crash

Dubuque Police say five people were injured, two of them seriously, on Sunday in a crash in downtown Dubuque. 36 year old Christina Roberts and 38 year old Tobey Hines, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. According to a crash report, a five year old was also taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, although his injuries were not listed as serious. 18 year old Angelina Shappell and 19 year old Dora Bechthold, both of Dubuque, were also injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Roberts failed to yield at a red light, causing Shappell to hit Roberts’ vehicle on the driver’s side. Roberts was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red signal.
DUBUQUE, IA
All lanes open on I-39 southbound near Lodi after crash

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday morning on I-39 southbound at WIS 60 near Lodi after a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated. The crash was first reported around 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 120, according to The Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Traffic was backed up...
LODI, WI
