MUNCIE, IN—As construction work continues at the site of the former Storer Elementary, builders and future homeowners can begin to make plans. After a unanimous vote at the July 21st Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting, 22 building lots at the future Storer Estates will be put up for bid to individuals and/or builders. Buyers will not be able to begin construction until the groundwork at the site is complete, but interested parties can secure a prime building site and plan for construction as early as winter.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO