Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

By The Associated Press
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

bigrapidsnews.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:. 07-09-13-18-20-21-22-27-44-48-51-52-53-54-58-63-66-67-71-72-75-79.
bigrapidsnews.com

3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in southeast Michigan this fall

Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition to the 10 restaurants serving southeast Michigan. The new locations are in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company, and are expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area. Five more locations are expected to follow in the next three to five years.
bigrapidsnews.com

Alligator hunt in Kalamazoo River called off near Michigan college

A search of the Kalamazoo River for the alligator that prompted a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close for two days last week has halted. The three-day search for the reptile initially found near the Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, was called off after members of the university's security force guided by a Michigan alligator rescue facility, called Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, did not locate the animal, college spokeswoman Cathy Cole said on Tuesday, July 19.
bigrapidsnews.com

Explore Michigan: Top 5 scenic drives in the state

Michigan has some of the most beautiful scenic drives in the nation. The Great Lakes state is renowned for its hardwood forests, rippling dunes, scenic vineyards, lush orchards, freshwater lakes, and rolling hills. Take a trip down these breathtaking routes and bask in the wonder of the serenity of nature.
bigrapidsnews.com

Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The sound of distant howls carrying across a night breeze, a lack of pheasants and other birds, and dead livestock and pets are familiar sights and sounds for Michiganders who have dealt with the effects of a growing coyote population up close and personally.
bigrapidsnews.com

Wisconsin GOP blocks absentee ballot address correction rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans erased regulations Wednesday allowing local election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, the latest move in the GOP's push to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission developed an emergency rule earlier this year...
bigrapidsnews.com

Fire danger is elevated this week; be careful outdoors

Even with recent showers in some parts of the state, much of Michigan is dry. That means fire safety is a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "We are beginning to see seasonal drought conditions across much of the state,"...
bigrapidsnews.com

NC community colleges chief Stith resigning after 18 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The president of North Carolina's community college system is stepping down, as board members who lost confidence in him after barely 18 months on the job accepted his resignation. Thomas Stith III, once chief of staff to then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory and a former Durham...
bigrapidsnews.com

4 arraigned on multiple narcotics charges in Beulah drug bust

BEULAH — On Sunday, four northern Michigan residents were arraigned on drug charges after two narcotics teams learned of a possible drug deal in Beulah. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday morning, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a location in Beulah where a drug deal was expected to occur.
