Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

A search of the Kalamazoo River for the alligator that prompted a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close for two days last week has halted. The three-day search for the reptile initially found near the Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, was called off after members of the university's security force guided by a Michigan alligator rescue facility, called Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, did not locate the animal, college spokeswoman Cathy Cole said on Tuesday, July 19.
Comments / 0