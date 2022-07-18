Cardi B and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture wear matching mermaid outfits at her birthday party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Cardi B recently shared several sweet family photos from her daughter Kulture's fourth birthday party.

The mother-daughter duo had a matching moment at the themed party, wearing mermaid outfits while posing for plenty of snaps with friends and family.

The bash featured "under the sea" decorations, life-size inflatables, bouncy castles, art stations, ball pits and more.

"I got your back,your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4🥺" Cardi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that featured photos of the rapper with her husband Offset and their children, Kulture and 10-month-old Wave.

Cardi's post was flooded with well-wishes for her daughter on her birthday.

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017; they welcomed Kulture the next year and their son was born in September 2021.