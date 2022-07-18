ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappahannock, VA

Tappahannock fire wipes out block of historic downtown

By Kim O'Brien Root, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

A fire swept through Tappahannock’s downtown on Friday, reducing nearly a block of the historic town to ash and rubble, fire officials said.

Dozens of neighboring fire and rescue crews, including from New Kent, King William and King and Queen counties, responded to the quickly moving fire, which broke out about 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief Paul Richardson said the fire destroyed multiple buildings in the 200 block of Prince Street, causing an estimated $10 million in damage.

More than 100 firefighters from 10-15 different localities assisted in fighting the fire, Richardson said. Police and sheriff’s agencies assisted as well.

“It was a pretty big operation,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and this is one of the biggest fires I’ve seen.”

A fire also wiped out the same block of downtown in 1917, Richardson said.

Friday’s fire originated on the second floor of the Martin-Sale Furniture Company, according to Richardson. Many of the employees were across the street for a meeting when smoke began wafting from the building. Fire crews were on scene within minutes, but the fire spread quickly because of the contents inside and the design of the 100-year-old building, Richardson said.

Unable to save the structure, fire crews tried to keep it from spreading. Other nearby buildings, including some vacant homes, were damaged or destroyed, along with businesses including a real estate office, hairdresser and a café, as well as apartments above the businesses.

Firefighters managed to save one of the town’s oldest buildings, the Ritchie House, which was built in the 1700s, Richardson said. Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but otherwise no injuries were reported.

To fight the fire, crews drafted water out of the nearby Rappahannock River, about a half block away. New Kent Fire-Rescue was among the departments that heeded the call for mutual aid.

New Kent Fire-Rescue Chief Rick Opett said his department was able to send a ladder truck and a tanker to Tappahannock.

Mutual aid is something the fire service does every day, Opett said, but added that this particular call — “something of that magnitude — is certainly few and far routine.”

“To those in our surrounding and even more distant communities, we couldn’t be more blessed to have your support,” Beth Sharpe, executive director of Tappahannock Main Street , wrote on Facebook. “Today I witnessed fire and rescue join us from Richmond County, Westmoreland, Upper and Lower King and Queen, Middlesex, Frog Level, Fairfields, Hanover, and even more that I’m sure I’m missing but am beyond thankful for them all.”

The cause hasn’t yet been determined, Richardson said. The same furniture building caught fire three years ago, caused by the furnace, but firefighters were able to save it, he said.

Even as fire crews worked through the night and the next day to make sure all hot spots were out, the town began planning to rebuild. A GoFundMe account was quickly set up by Tappahannock Main Street, and by Monday nearly $27,000 had been donated. While business insurance was in place for many properties affected, fund organizers wanted to be able to meet any immediate needs of the affected businesses and employees, Sharpe said.

“I’m confident that this unfortunate situation will not set us back in our revitalization efforts, but propel us forward with this widespread support,” Sharpe wrote. “We’ll continue to strive to grow and support the needs of our citizens and also encourage the visitation of our visitors.”

On Sunday, the Tappahannock Essex fire department hoisted a giant American flag to wave over the rubble.

Kim O’Brien Root, kimberly.root@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK AMELIA BRUNSWICK CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
King William, VA
City
Tappahannock, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Wipes
fredericksburg.today

Distraction scam reported in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Police say on Friday, July 15th, a female was distracted in the Walmart parking lot by a Hispanic male who told her there was an issue with her rear tire. As she got out of her vehicle to check, a Hispanic female stole her purse from the backseat. City Police say this scam has been reported in other localities too.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC12

Nonprofit opens two additional shelters for women in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new recovery homes for women opened in Richmond, this week, through the Real Life organization. Women transitioning from incarceration, homelessness, or addiction can move into the shelters without having to worry about any costs. There, they’ll work with counselors on a path of recovery, education, parenting skills, and job placement.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Police: Guns, explosives, and drugs found inside Henrico 'fortress'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man who lived in a home described as a “fortress” will stand trial for a variety of crimes following a raid of his Tuckahoe house. At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, four investigators testified to evidence they said was collected from 52-year-old Michael Hardy's Durwood Crescent home during a two-day search in March.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Here’s everything you need to know about the best fairs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August is quickly approaching, which means locations across Virginia are gearing up to host their annual county fairs. The commonwealth has plenty of exciting events to offer this summer and through the beginning of October. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker who loves all things fast and dizzy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy