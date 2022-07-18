ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the public sector, cyber resilience has never been more important

By Eleri Jones
World Economic Forum
The Guardian

‘Lives are at stake’: hacking of US hospitals highlights deadly risk of ransomware

Last week, the US government warned that hospitals across the US have been targeted by an aggressive ransomware campaign originating from North Korea since 2021. Ransomware hacks, in which attackers encrypt computer networks and demand payment to make them functional again, have been a growing concern for both the private and public sector since the 90s. But they can be particularly devastating in the healthcare industry, where even minutes of down time can have deadly consequences, and have become ominously frequent.
HackerNoon

The Ministry of Defence is Exploring Applications for Quantum Technology in National Security

The Ministry of Defence has acquired the government's first quantum computer. Quantum computers can execute incredibly complex calculations extremely quickly and solve the problems regular computers can't. The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with British company Orca Computing, is exploring applications for quantum technology in defense. In this thread, our community discusses quantum computers and their impactful uses.
World Economic Forum

Interest rates: Five key questions facing the European Central Bank as it plans first increase in 11 years

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. Image: Unsplash/Charlotte Venema. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in...
World Economic Forum

Decarbonizing China’s aluminium sector through technology will help get it to net-zero

Decarbonization technology could reduce carbon emissions from aluminium processing by 65% over the next 40 years. Image: Flickr/Norsk Hydro ASA. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in...
World Economic Forum

Slow Moving Regulatory Decision Making for Cryptocurrency not Economically Favourable, New World Economic Forum Study Finds

New white paper says continuing the current indecisive regulatory approach for digital currencies is the least effective and sustainable option for supporting monetary and financial stability. Allowing cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to play a regulated role in the economy was found to be the most effective option. The Macroeconomic Impact of...
NewsBreak
protocol.com

Security teams are skeptical of AI. Attack prevention products could change that.

With products for AI-powered attack prevention moving into commercialization, the next wave of artificial intelligence and machine learning for security is starting to take shape. If the technology lives up to its promise, it could enable major gains on cyber defense and help repair the poor image that AI/ML has...
pymnts

AI Could Help FIs Fight Crime, Avoid Regulators

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), being behind the technology curve not only leaves banks more vulnerable to financial crimes, but the lag can also trigger some raised eyebrows from regulators. AI systems that can detect financial crimes have expanded, and financial institutions (FIs) that aren’t up to speed...
