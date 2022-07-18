ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Political Rewind: Fulton probe heats up; Abrams clears stance on defunding police; Pain of inflation

By Bill Nigut, Natalie Mendenhall, Chase McGee
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, Political science professor & department chair, Clark Atlanta University. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, Political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rene Alegria, CEO, Mundo Hispanico. The breakdown:. 1. 14th District race continues fundraising. Incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has raised more than $10 million dollars and spent...

Eggman
3d ago

Fani has nothing; Abrams didn't clear anything and inflation is caused by our Democratic government

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

