How data centres can join the circular economy to become greener

China holds a critical and outsized role in helping the global community achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement and preserving the planet’s biosphere. At the same time, China’s available financing mechanisms and its financial system remain somewhat distinct. A nuanced understanding of prioritized net-zero technologies and potential pathways to financing these technologies in Greater China is therefore critical to ensure the country can achieve its net-zero ambitions. The World Economic Forum in partnership with Oliver Wyman have published a report engaging stakeholders from the mobility, construction, real estate & steel industries as well as the financial services community on the need to create new financing models that support the transition to net zero in China.

