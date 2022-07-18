Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (July 11-17)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from July 11-17.

UFC Fight Night 208, London, Saturday

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Mason Jones punches Mike Davis in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Lightweight: Mason Jones (11-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Ludovit Klein (18-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC 277, Dallas, July 30

Women’s bantamweight: With Mariya Agapova out, Joselyne Edwards (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) steps in to fight Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2 MMA, 3-5 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Lightweight: With Diego Ferreira out, Rafa Garcia (14-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) steps in to fight Drakkar Klose (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (Cageside Press)

UFC on ESPN 40, Las Vegas, Aug. 6

May 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Darren Elkins (red gloves) fights Nate Landwehr (blue gloves) during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr (15-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)

Women’s strawweight: With Istela Nunes out, Iasmin Lucindo (13-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Yazmin Jauregui (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (ESPN Deportes)

Bellator 284, Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 12

Patrick Downey III is introduced before his grappling match during Flowrestling’s Who’s Number One event, Saturday, Oct., 5, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 191005 Wno Wrestle 054 Jpg

Middleweight: Anthony Adams (9-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Austin Vanderford (11-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

Bantamweight: Josh Hill (21-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) vs. Matheus Mattos (13-2-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)

Middleweight: Pat Downey (0-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Jeff Souder (0-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) (Sports Illustrated)

UFC Fight Night, San Diego, Aug. 13

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez (22-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Paris, Sept. 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: (R-L) Katlyn Chookagian punches Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a flyweight fight at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Women’s flyweight: With Jessica Andrade out, Katlyn Chookagian (18-4 MMA, 11-4) steps in to fight Manon Fiorot (9-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Sept. 17

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 20: (R-L) Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada punches Oskar Piechota of Poland in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) vs. Anthony Hernandez (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Oct. 1

Jun 12, 2022; Singapore, SIN; Brendan Allen (red gloves) fights Jacob Malkoun (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (19-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (24-5 MMA, 11-5) (Combate)