Fur Better Fur Worse

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quad Cities’ own dog whisperer, Joanne Soyke,...

natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
The Independent

UK heatwave: Should I shave my pet’s fur in extreme temperatures?

To say that it is really hot in the UK right now is an understatement, and conditions are about to get worse.The current heatwave will see extreme temperatures as high as 37C hitting the south of England next week, with a “danger to life” weather warning extended until Tuesday (19 July).The Met Office has warned that the severe conditions will likely cause serious illness and endanger lives, and there is a one in five chance that Britain could record its hottest ever temperature next week.The intensely hot temperatures is not just being felt by people, but by our pets too....
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Takes Out Owl In Mid-Flight

Holy smokes, that’s a big target for a little ol’ house cat. Usually cats only go for prey much smaller than themselves. Owls are generally a large bird, this one is a species that is fairly large. It is one that probably preys on cats a bit itself.
ANIMALS
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
The Dogington Post

Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
womansday.com

The Best Outdoor Cat Houses to Keep Your Kitty Safe, Warm and Dry

Hey, cat mom or dad. Whether your cat is an indoor/outdoor pet or you’re taking care of a feral cat colony, an outdoor cat house can mean the world to them. Not only will it provide them protection from potential predators outside, it’ll also keep them safe from the elements. If you’re not already familiar, an outdoor cat house is similar to a dog house, but is made to withstand rain, snow, and everything in between. Plus, it will typically have two openings so the cat who uses it will never be trapped by a predator. Cats always need a good escape route in order to feel safe.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Jealous Reaction to Fur Sibling Getting a Kiss Is Just Too Funny

Dogs love their people--there's no question about it. Most of the time, pups show this through play, cuddles, and even licking, but sometimes they can get plain ol' jealous. Honestly, it's pretty funny when they do!. Pup parents and TikTokers @lifewithkleekai share regular updates on their two dogs' antics, but...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Bulldog Stealing His Fur Sibling's Cool Treat Wins the Internet

It seems like your dog is always pulling a fast one — especially when there's food involved. Turn your back for just a second and poof! That bag of chips you were saving is magically gone. This was a lesson that one woman learned the hard way, after waving a popsicle just a little too close to her dog Nigel. We're sure you could guess what happened next.
ANIMALS
petmd.com

How to Soothe Flea Bites on Cats

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. Every pet parent is alarmed when they see a scab on their cat’s body. What causes more worry is noticing small welts and what looks like tiny specks of dirt in the fur near the base of their pet’s tail. Could these be signs of fleas, and if so, what can you do to soothe your cat’s discomfort?
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Keep your furniture free of fur with 26% off the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover in the Prime Day sale

Save $6.99 on the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover and easily remove dirt, dander and loose fur from around your home. Invest in the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover and removing fur from your furniture and clothing is about to get a whole lot easier. And as luck would have it, right now this nifty little device is a cool 26% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, reduced from $26.95 to $19.96 (opens in new tab).
PET SERVICES

