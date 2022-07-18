ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Florida teen arrested after allegedly placing pillow over sister to quiet her, killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UtVB_0gjn2n0700

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen has been arrested after allegedly placing a pillow over her sister to quiet her down, which led to her death, according to police.

According to WFTV, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her sister died on July 15.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said officers arrived at a home and found an unresponsive girl. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, officers learned that Charlise Bell, 16, had allegedly placed a pillow over her sister to get her to quiet down. When she went back to the room, she found her sister unresponsive, according to WFTV.

WFTV said that police developed probable cause during their investigation, which led to Bell’s arrest.

If anyone has any information about this case, call ASPD at 407-339-2441. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Child found dead, 2 hurt at home in Longwood, police say

Longwood police are investigating the death of a juvenile at a home early Thursday. Officers said they responded to a “suspicious incident” around 5:40 a.m. at a home on Highland Street. Police said a juvenile was found dead at the home and an adult and another juvenile were...
LONGWOOD, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
76K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy