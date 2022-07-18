ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

BPD Ice Cream Citations

ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBettendorf police captain, Justin Paul, sat down...

www.ourquadcities.com

ourquadcities.com

Door shattered by gunfire at convenience store

Multiple shots were fired at a Davenport Kwik Star early Thursday morning, resulting in a shattered front door. It happened around 1:40 a.m. at the location in the 2800 block of West Locust. Our crew saw at least 9 Davenport squad cars on scene. At this time we do not...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect posted Facebook video of himself with gun

A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he posted a Facebook photo of himself with a gun. Corliss Hill faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, court documents say. On April 14, members of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Moline police arrest armed suspect

On July 20, 2022 at 5:26 p.m., the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun. Several callers reported he was near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards,...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen is charged with fatally shooting a man Wednesday night, according to police. Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, is charged as an adult with first degree murder, a Class A felony. Punishable by life in prison, with the possibility of parole. The Clinton Police Department...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Teen rescued after entering river to save boy

A teen was rescued from the Mississippi River in Moline on Monday. It happened around 8:36 p.m. near Sylvan Island. The Moline Fire Department responded to a report of two male juveniles in the river. The juveniles, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reportedly fishing along the shores of...
MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

New home for Galesburg Rescue Mission

After more than eight decades of operating from the same location, the Galesburg Rescue Mission and Women’s Shelter will have a new home soon. It will relocate to the former Nielson School building on North Farnham Street in Galesburg. The organization said the current shelter on East 3rd Street...
GALESBURG, IL
Person
Justin Paul
WQAD

2 boys almost drown in Mississippi River while fishing Monday night

MOLINE, Ill. — Two boys were fishing Monday night, July 18 along the shores of the Mississippi River when one boy fell in and another jumped in to rescue him. According to the Moline Fire Department, crews responded at about 8:35 p.m. Monday to the report of two boys in the water near Sylvan Island. The boys, ages 11 and 16, had been fishing when the younger boy suddenly fell into the Mississippi River. The 16-year-old then jumped in to rescue him.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he displayed a gun at a Clinton hospital Tuesday. Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, was charged with first-degree harassment. The Clinton Police Department responded about 11:22 a.m. to Mercy One Medical Center at 1410 North 4th Street for a report...
KCJJ

Iowa City motorcyclist arrested after allegedly leaving ejected passenger

An Iowa City man was arrested after allegedly losing control of his motorcycle and leaving behind his ejected passenger. According to police, the victim was on the back of 23-year-old Daniel Jones’ Honda motorcycle at around 1:50 am Tuesday. Jones, of South Van Buren Street, was supposed to take the woman to her residence, but instead reportedly went joyriding around town.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday following a shooting that left one person injured at a Davenport convenience store. Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Traffic counters popping up in LeClaire

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Tall cameras are popping up along Highway 67 in LeClaire, seemingly overnight Wednesday. Some people in LeClaire have expressed their thoughts on social media over these small devices, with concerns they may be more speed cameras. Multiple city officials, including City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt, confirmed...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with stealing trailer

An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged trailer theft last month. Police say 39-year-old Ashley Graper of William Street can be seen on surveillance video entering a Herbert Hoover Highway business property at 6:45 am June 30th in a Ford Focus. The video then shows Graper leaving the property with a Carr Carry On trailer valued at $1000 in tow.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Valley Physical Therapy expands in QC

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the Quad-City community. In October, new clinics will open to serve their Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline neighbors. Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy is a nationwide leader in rehabilitative care, driven by collaboration and compassion, according to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline responds to near drowning at Sylvan Island

At about 8:36 p.m. Monday, July 18, the Moline Fire Department was alerted to respond to Sylvan Island for two male juveniles who had fallen into the Mississippi River. The boys, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reported to have been fishing along the shores of the river when the 11-year-old suddenly fell in, according to a Fire Department release. The 16-year-old then entered the water attempting to rescue the younger victim.
ourquadcities.com

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport, struck again about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Several squad cars and officers were in the area after the crash sheared off part of the top of the truck. Debris was scattered near the truck. Police said there were no injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Trial for Iowa teen charged with killing teacher moved to Davenport

FAIRFIELD — A trial for a 17-year-old teen charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be moved to Davenport, a judge ordered Tuesday. The judge ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved about 80 miles from Fairfield to...
DAVENPORT, IA

