Sweet Home, OR

Highway 20 crash near Sweet Home seriously injures youth

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young passenger was seriously injured and transported by life flight to Portland following a single-vehicle commercial truck crash on Highway 20. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at milepost 33 near Sweet...

lebanon-express.com

philomathnews.com

Three cars involved in Main Street crash Wednesday

A three-car crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the crash on Main Street just west of Landmark Drive. Saalsaa said a lot of fluid ended up on the ground from the incident and a cleanup was required. During the operation, officials had to close westbound Main Street for approximately 30 minutes.
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home police logs, July 11-18

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to non-injury crash in 48600 block Quartzville Rd. Vehicle totaled. Driver arranged own tow. Report taken. 3:12 p.m. – Caller reported dog in vehicle, Foster Dam/North River Dr. Sheriff’s Office responded, found dog tethered to outside of vehicle in sun. Owner, whose name was not listed, cited for unlawful tethering. Report taken.
SWEET HOME, OR
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
Sweet Home, OR
Portland, OR
Sweet Home, OR
Sweet Home, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home man arrested following crash that injured his daughter

The driver involved in a Highway 20 commercial vehicle crash that seriously injured a girl, reportedly his daughter, is now in jail. Oregon State Police arrested Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home on Monday, July 18, according to the Linn County Jail website. Shockey was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 or higher, the jail website says.
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man back in custody after escape from work crew

A Lebanon man who escaped Department of Corrections custody from a work crew Monday, July 18 has been arrested. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, according to a news release for DOC. Marsh initially escaped custody while being transported...
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
kezi.com

Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts. Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Man ejected from car in fatal Linn County crash

On Saturday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. For unknown reasons, a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
KOIN 6 News

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair. During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home man sentenced to federal prison

EUGENE, Ore.—A Linn County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, a resident of Sweet Home, Oregon, was sentenced to 84 months in...
SWEET HOME, OR

