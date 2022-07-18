ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, TN

Jazzing up Watertown

By PHOTOS BY XAVIER SMITH
wilsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine bands each played one-hour sets at the...

wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Rebecca Gwynn-Dixon

Longtime educator Rebecca Gwynn-Dixon is no stranger to helping others. In the 15 years she worked with Lebanon Special School District teaching at Walter J Baird and Winfree Bryant schools, Gwynn-Dixon touched many lives; however, she was eventually called to ministry. “I left Winfree Bryant to work at Lebanon First...
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Previewing Tennessee’s Aug. 4 local ballot measures

Voters in Nashville and Memphis are heading to the polls on Aug. 4 to decide on five amendments to their cities’ charters. Memphis voters will decide on one charter amendment. If passed, the Memphis measure would increase the term limits of the city council and mayor to three 4-year terms rather than the current two 4-year term limit, allowing them a maximum length in office of 12 years. In 2018, Memphis voters rejected a similar proposal, Ordinance No. 5676, which would have increased the term limits as well. It was defeated by a margin of 60.14% against to 39.86% in favor.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Nashville ranks as one of the top 50 most educated cities in the U.S.

(The Center Square) — Nashville was ranked as one of the top 50 most educated cities in the United States, according to a new report from WalletHub. Knoxville made the list at 90 while Memphis was ranked 104 and Chattanooga was 112. The report compared "Educational Attainment" and "Quality...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Coleton Dowell voted preseason All-OVC

FRANKLIN - Wilson Central Class of 2017 product and Tennessee at Martin wide receiver Coleton Dowell has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference 2022 Preseason All-Conference Team. The preseason all-conference team and predicted order of finish was released Tuesday at OVC Media Day at the Cool Springs Marriott. Dowell,...
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Public Notices Week of July 20, 2022

Sale at public auction will be on August 09 2022 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, to Highland Title, LLC, Trustee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MILA, Inc., dated September 20, 2006 and recorded on September 25, 2006, Volume 1206, Page 893; conducted by The Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors, and assigns.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

County denies rezoning of Lebanon land

A controversial plan to rezone approximately 66 acres from A-1 agricultural to R-1 planned urban development on Burford Road north of Lebanon failed by a 15-10 vote at the Wilson County Commission meeting on Monday. Twenty-one residents of the area spoke about the proposal during the public hearing and seven...
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon increases development fees

Developers looking to build in Lebanon will be paying much higher fees for water and sewer services after the Lebanon City Council approved new and updated charges related to development. The changes to the water and sewer fees came after city leaders searched for ways to address what they described...
LEBANON, TN

