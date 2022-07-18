Jazzing up Watertown

Sale at public auction will be on August 09 2022 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, to Highland Title, LLC, Trustee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MILA, Inc., dated September 20, 2006 and recorded on September 25, 2006, Volume 1206, Page 893; conducted by The Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors, and assigns.

