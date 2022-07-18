VIDEO: Watch highlights from July 7 Town Hall meeting on proposed new Civic Center

The second Town Hall meeting about the proposed new Normandy Park Civic Center was held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at City Hall.

As part of the Aug. 2, 2022 primary election, residents will be asked to approve or reject Proposition 1, a ballot measure that would allow the city to issue a bond to help fund a new Civic Center.

The center would be approximately 23,000 square feet, and would include sport, fitness, recreation, and performance spaces, meeting and event rooms, an early childhood education program, City Hall and Police Department, and environmentally friendly outdoor and green spaces for use by the city and its residents.

Architect Mike Jobes, of Miller Hull, presented the conceptual design for the proposed civic center. Officials also reviewed project costs and the impact of the bond if approved.

A question and answer period was held afterwards.

Below is a video of highlights from the meeting:

More info here: https://normandyparkwa.gov/city-news/top-news/civic-center-project/