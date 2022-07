FBI: Most Wanted received a renewal order toward the end of Season 3 that guaranteed the hit CBS crime drama would be back for another two years, but news also broke that another member of the team was departing. Miguel Gomez’s Ortiz wasn’t tragically killed off like the previous star who was written out in the third season, but there was no indication of how Most Wanted would say goodbye or who would fill the vacancy. With production beginning on Season 4, a new agent has been cast, and the actor is a familiar face for longtime Chicago Fire fans: Edwin Hodge.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO