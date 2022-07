How does voting in the Michigan primary election work?. Michigan is a “closed primary” state, which means you can only vote for candidates within one political party. You may not “split your ticket” in the primary and vote in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. If you split your ticket your ballot will be disqualified and you will receive a new ballot. All candidates are on one ballot. You do not have to “declare” which party you will be voting for.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO