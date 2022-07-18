Ashley Tisdale’s Beauty Brand Frenshe Dropped Exclusively at Target—Here’s What We’re Shopping

Click here to read the full article.

If you were following along with Ashley Tisdale’s Instagram over the pandemic, you’re probably already familiar with the name Frenshe, which is her wellness platform, lifestyle brand and blog. The name Frenshe is a play on Tisdale’s married name, “French,” and has quickly evolved from online destination to full-fledged wellness brand with her brand new Target launch.

In a letter Tisdale penned on the Frenshe blog, the multi-hyphenate explained that while she was at home during the height of the pandemic, she relied on small skincare daily rituals to relieve anxiety and feel productive. ” Every morning I’d open a window and slowly take a deep breath of fresh air,” writes Tisdale. “It only took a moment, but it started my days on a more hopeful note. Or take the small act of lighting a candle. Filling my home with a beautiful scent helped me tune in to my surroundings and be present in the moment.”

As of today, July 18, you can shop the Being Frenshe line at Target.com, with products starting at just $8. The collection, which includes body lotions, hair oils, serums, fragrance mists and more are all formulated without parabens, phthalates and sulfates, and are all vegan and cruelty-free.

Here are some of our picks for the best products to shop online right now.

Reset Candle- Cashmere Vanilla

This reset candle is part of the Cashmere Vanilla collection that aims to give you a moment of wind-down serenity. Each product features a different scent that is aimed to relax, energize or recharge. The Being Frenshe candles are clean burning and free of artificial dyes.

Milky Body Lotion- Lavender Cloud

This formula earns the Target “clean beauty” seal of approval. It’s a l ightweight milky serum lotion that you can reapply as often as you’d like for a moment of zen.

Nourishing Hair Mask

With hair nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and mango seed butter , you can leave this mask on for a few minutes for a quick fix or for as long as you’d like for a spa-like experience at home.

Renewing Body Wash – Solar Fleur

The Solar Fleur collection is designed to kickstart feelings of joy, whether you need a boost mid-day after a long meeting, or just want to get an energized start to the day. This body wash has notes of bergamot, dewy orange blossom, coconut orchids and sandalwood.

Hair, Body & Linen Mist – Bergamot Cedar

If you’ve been shopping for a new signature scent , look no further. This one can be sprayed on bed linens, skin and hair, so you can totally cover yourself in relaxing vibes, no matter what you’re doing.

Citrus Amber Hand Serum

I can’t leave my house without the perfect sized hand serum in my bag. You never know when your hands are going to feel unexpectedly dry and tired, and since this serum is infused with citrus amber scents, it’s perfectly energizing right when you need it.