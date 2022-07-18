ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.3 KBCO

Denver Man May Get $100,000 From City After Cop Call Him 'A Turd'

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gdSJ_0gjn1V6800

The city of Denver will pay a man $100,000 after a police officer called him a "turd" during an arrest, according to NewsBreak contributor David Heitz.

Keilon Hill filed a lawsuit against two Denver Police Department officers, Thomas Ludwig and Gary Yampolsky, the county and the city after he was unlawfully arrested on April 27, 2020, KUSA says. Hill reportedly called 911 after he was involved in a minor car accident on Interstate 25.

Body camera footage obtained by FSAction9 shows Hill, who just declined to go to the hospital, exiting the ambulance to discuss the crash with cops. That's when Hill spotted an officer searching his vehicle.

"Hey, why are you in my car? That's not a warrant to search my car," Hill asks while approaching his vehicle.

"I smelled marijuana. That's why I'm in your car," Officer Ludwig responds. Hill gets close to the cop, saying that's not proper grounds to search his car, and that's when both officers grab the driver and placed him in handcuffs.

When Hill questions why he was under arrest, Ludwig asked him why he was "being an a**hole," according to the lawsuit. The filing also alleges Ludwig told Yampolsky Hill "looks like a turd." They also accused him of being intoxicated, which Hill denies in the footage.

"The facts in this case present a veritable cornucopia of constitutional torts, as though the Denver Police Department ('DPD') were attempting to violate as many of Plaintiff Keilon Hill's constitutional rights as possible in a single encounter," the lawsuit says, per KUSA.

Hill ended up charged with interference with police authority, a violation of city code, and later released from jail on bond, according to reporters. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court dismissed the case.

Heitz says the Denver City Council will likely approve the $100,000 settlement on Monday (July 18).

Comments / 10

Chris Maes
3d ago

the Democratic party hard at work giving ..let me repeat giving tax payer money away like ...candy on Halloween 🎃 💯

Reply
8
Jon Graham
3d ago

Police and police departments need to be held accountable For their bad treatment of citizens Eventually cities are gonna get tired of paying out money For tyrannical Police officers This culture of us against them in police departments throughout the nation Erodes the trust citizens have for police and police departments

Reply
2
Related
CBS Denver

WANTED: Denver Police searching for robbery suspects

Denver Police need help identifying three robbery suspects. Police say the suspects committed two robberies on July 19 at various locations.The first occurred just after 12 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard; the second robbery occurred at around 2 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Gaylord Street.While police released images of three suspect, they say there are four. They describe them as Black men between the ages of 18-22. They say all suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns. The group might be using a newer model, gray Jeep Cherokee.Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver City Council#Marijuana#Law Enforcement#Kusa#Dpd
9NEWS

Witnesses say they saw 2 people seriously injured after Denver police shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has not yet said how badly the five bystanders injured in a shooting by three officers in LoDo early Sunday morning were hurt. DPD said 21-year-old Jordan Waddy pointed a handgun at officers and then three officers fired their weapons as bars were preparing to close in the area of 20th and Larimer streets. The department said Waddy is expected to survive.
DENVER, CO
Law & Crime

Colorado Man Sentenced for Killing High School Sweetheart Whose Face Was Left ‘Unrecognizable’ from Propane Tank Beating

A 21-year-old man in Colorado will spend more than half a century behind bars for admitting to brutally beating his girlfriend to death — an act which left the woman’s face “unrecognizable,” authorities announced. Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl last week sentenced Dakota Chinnock to serve 60 years in a state Department of Corrections prison for the 2021 kidnapping and slaying of 20-year-old Amanda Farley.
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
The Denver Gazette

Denver police seek tips in Xenia Street shooting

Denver police are asking the public for help as they investigate the shooting death of 47-year-old Ma Kaing, who was killed Friday night in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. Authorities ruled her death a homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy