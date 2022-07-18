WATCH: Panic erupts in Vegas after shattering door glass mistaken for gunfire

Las Vegas Strip at night. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Panic erupted on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend when the sound of a shattering glass door caused people to mistake the noise for gunfire.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared they responded to calls of possible gunfire on the strip at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon their arrival at the valet area of the MGM Grand, they found a glass door shattered, which they then discovered caused the panic, according to Metro Police Capt. Branden Clarkson. "It caused a loud bang, there was a subsequent panic, thinking it was possible gunfire given the nature of what’s been happening across the nation," Clarkson said Sunday.

Videos of people rushing away from the area quickly began to circulate online, but Clarkson shared there was no evidence of gunfire in the area.

One video posted by UFC MMA fighter Derek Brunson showed people running and hiding inside of a Vegas casino.

However, one person was detained by police at the scene and charged with misdemeanor destruction of property, Clarkson said.

The person has not been identified.

One person is said to have suffered minor injuries from falling down while people fled the area, but the injury did not require hospitalization.

Still, Clarkson shared that the event is under investigation as police piece together what happened.