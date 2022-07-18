WATCH: 'Massive' Fire Consumes Georgia Apartment Building

Photo : Getty Images

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in DeKalb County early this morning and firefighters were immediately called to the scene. According to WSB-TV, the fire happened at the apartments located off of Lenox Park Circle in Brookhaven. Firefighters are still working to extinguish a few hot spots that are left over from the blaze.

A news helicopter hovered over the scene to get aerial footage of the event, and reported seeing smoke from miles away. The captain of Dekalb Fire and Rescue told WSB-TV that the fire was massive. There were no injures reported as a result. Everyone who lived in the apartment complex was able to be safely removed before further tragedy occurred.

Footage shows the flames growing from one side of the building to the next. The apartment complex is located right beside a wooded area, but the video did not detail any trees to be on fire. Through the flames, viewers are able to see the interior of a few apartment buildings, as the roofs had already been turned to ash.

All surrounding roads near the fire were blocked off this morning. WSB-TV is speaking with investigators to determine exactly how many apartments were damaged in the fire.