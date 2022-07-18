ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

WATCH: 'Massive' Fire Consumes Georgia Apartment Building

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEhGA_0gjn1NHY00
Photo : Getty Images

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in DeKalb County early this morning and firefighters were immediately called to the scene. According to WSB-TV, the fire happened at the apartments located off of Lenox Park Circle in Brookhaven. Firefighters are still working to extinguish a few hot spots that are left over from the blaze.

A news helicopter hovered over the scene to get aerial footage of the event, and reported seeing smoke from miles away. The captain of Dekalb Fire and Rescue told WSB-TV that the fire was massive. There were no injures reported as a result. Everyone who lived in the apartment complex was able to be safely removed before further tragedy occurred.

Footage shows the flames growing from one side of the building to the next. The apartment complex is located right beside a wooded area, but the video did not detail any trees to be on fire. Through the flames, viewers are able to see the interior of a few apartment buildings, as the roofs had already been turned to ash.

All surrounding roads near the fire were blocked off this morning. WSB-TV is speaking with investigators to determine exactly how many apartments were damaged in the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWPW Power 96.1

WATCH: Drunk Georgia Motorcyclist Flips On Top Of Car In Crazy Video

A 31-year-old Georgia man was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when something very peculiar occurred. According to WSB-TV, the intoxicated man was riding around Duluth at high speeds when he crashed into a stopped car. When he hit the car, his body flipped up on top of it and stayed there for awhile before falling to the side.
DULUTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
Georgia State
Dekalb County, GA
Accidents
Brookhaven, GA
Crime & Safety
Brookhaven, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Child Escapes Daycare, Wanders Around City

A Georgia mother was extremely concerned when she received a call regarding her three-year-old sons whereabouts after dropping him off at daycare. According to WSB-TV, a young boy was found in a parking lot in Stockbridge with no adult in sight. A police officer was driving around the neighborhood when he heard the child repeatedly calling out for his parents. WSB-TV mentioned that there is a video of the child wandering around the parking lot looking scared and confused.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Buildings#Hot Spots#Accident#Wsb Tv#Dekalb Fire And Rescue
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Famous Band From Georgia

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?. Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They...
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

Surveillance Footage Shows Man 'Violently Attack' Woman In Georgia Store

A woman was "violently attacked" inside of a Georgia Walmart this afternoon, and there were no security personnel around to stop the altercation from taking place. According to WSB-TV, the man and woman involved were both customers. Surveillance footage of the incident was captured inside of the Clayton County Walmart. The footage is being used to identify the suspect that attacked the woman.
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Woman Claims Lost Child Who Wasn't Hers

Motherly instinct was possibly the one thing standing between a child being abducted at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday night. According to WSB-TV, a woman who was at the park attending the annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration fireworks event found a three-year-old boy who had been separated from his family during a storm that happened in the area. Kelly Pittman was trying to help the child, and asked him what his mothers name was.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
GEORGIA STATE
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
683
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy