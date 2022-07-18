ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

State legislators address Brick opposition to state zoning bill

By Madison Chris
 3 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Supporters of a proposed state bill encouraging redevelopment of vacant office and shopping space are disputing Mayor John Ducey’s contention that the legislation would take control of local zoning away from municipalities.

Both the mayor and the township council have recently come out in opposition to the proposed legislation, which sponsors acknowledge is in part intended to address the need for more affordable housing in New Jersey communities.

However, State Senate Majority Leader Louis Greenwald told The Ocean Star that “the bill’s intent is not to take away a town’s authority to manage local development projects.”

Sen. Greenwald said the legislation will balance the need for redevelopment with the right of local authorities to deny applications that they find will impair local zoning plans. Therefore the planning board will still have the power to deny applications.

Rejection of any application, though, would have to be made on the basis of the applicant having specifically failed to comply with the requirements in the bill.

State Sen. Troy Singleton, who sponsored Senate Bill S-2103, said vacant retail centers and office parks have become eyesores and economic burdens to communities throughout the state.

