Netflix is closing out the summer months in style, as drama, comedy, fantasy and more are at the forefront for the streamer in August. There are plenty of long-awaited originals in the lineup, including the new Neil Gaiman series The Sandman and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling’s teen dramedy Never Have I Ever. There are also plenty of classics joining the Netflix library, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Space Jam (1996), along with some peak reality television, such as Selling Sunset spinoff Selling the O.C.

