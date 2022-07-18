Something Sweet for That Sweet Tooth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Ever craving something sweet for your sweet tooth? There are some yummy local bakeries here in Grand Junction that will satisfy just that. Here are the top 5 bakeries in Grand Junction according to yelp.

HOME STYLE BAKERY:

Home Style Bakery was founded in 1948 and is now run by Walt Schultz and Al Troeter in 1976.

They are a cute little bakery located at 924 North 7th Street.

Home Style Bakery bakes fresh bread, pies, cakes, muffins, and pastries on a daily basis. Have a special occasion and need something sweet. Their cake consultant can help you design the perfect cake.

Stop by and try one of Don’s specialties, cinnamon-sugar encrusted cinnamon raisin bread.

2. KULINA LANI:

Kulina Lina Organic Sourdough Bakery is a well-known organic sourdough bakery. Their main focus is to bring back old-world knowledge and science in the most convenient and delouse way.

Kulina Lina Organic Sourdough is convicted to use organic, sustainable methods. To know more about sourdough, feel free to ask the bakers they love to educate people on the sourdough culture, health, baking classes, and relationship.

Be sure to stop by they have a long menu full of yummy bread and pastries one can not miss. They even have an organic sourdough pizza!

3. BE SWEET CAFÉ & BAKSHOP:

Be Sweet Café & Bakeshop is a cute bakery you do not want to miss out on. It is located downtown on Main Street.

This cute bakery uses all real ingredients, and you will not find any preservatives. They even have a gluten-free, vegan catering option for clients along with sugar and fat-free items.

When ordering your yummy sweets, you can expect them to all be fresh and yummy. Everything they do is made from scratch with quality ingredients.

Can’t leave your house or don’t have much time? Not to worry they have curbside delivery and Grubhub Delivery as well. You can even call ahead so there is no need to wait.

4. SWEET KIWI BAKERY:

Sweet Kiwi Bakery is a Grand Junction boutique bakery. You can find sugar cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and a wide range of desserts.

They are very well known for their custom orders, and they even have a drive-through window if you do not want to get down.

Not in Grand Junction not to worry they also serve in Aspen, Vail, Telluride, Eastern Utah, and other surrounding areas.

5. THE BAKER’S BOUTIQUE:

The Bakers Boutique is located in a cute, little, white house at the entrance of Canton View Park.

Here you will find a variety of cupcake flavors along with some, cakes, pies, cookies, ice cream, and coffee.

The Bakers Boutique even has weekly flavors so something new each week to try, how exciting!

They might be the top 5 bakeries in Grand Junction according to yelp but try them out for yourself and see what you would rate them. There is no such thing as too many sweets.