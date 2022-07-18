Woman sentenced for 2020 stabbing near Sparta

Taylor Tenbrink’s March 2, 2020, mug shot from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who stabbed and injured a man near Sparta in 2020 will serve time in prison.

Taylor Tenbrink, 26, was sentenced Monday to between four and 20 years in prison. She received credit for 869 days served.

The stabbing happened March 1, 2020, at Glenwood Estates Mobile Home Park off Sparta Avenue NW in Sparta Township. Authorities said Tenbrink and the man she stabbed knew one another.

She pleaded guilty in April to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Her plea came on the same day her trial was scheduled to begin.