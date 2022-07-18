ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 years ago, Richmond golfer Robert Wrenn had a tournament for the ages

By Mike Bergazzi
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The analyst for CBS 6’s coverage of the State Open of Virginia knows a thing or two about playing golf at the absolute highest level.

Thirty-five years ago, Robert Wrenn took the PGA Tour by storm, winning the 1987 Buick Open with a score of 262.

That was an unbelievable 26 strokes under par, just one stroke shy of tying the PGA record held by Ben Hogan and Mike Souchak.

“I just never seemed to make a whole lot of mistakes all week,” said Wrenn during an interview after his victory. “And the putter was like my best friend.”

That win earned the Richmond native an invitation to golf’s most hallowed grounds: Augusta National.

At the 1988 Masters, the 28-year-old Collegiate School alum came out swinging, carving through high winds to shoot a 3-under-par 69 on day one, enough to claim a share of the lead after the first round.

Wrenn would go on to spend more than a decade on the PGA Tour, before segueing into a successful broadcasting career. Most famously, it is his voice you hear when Tiger Woods hit a hole-in-one at the 1997 Phoenix Open.

Wrenn is now a principal at MidAtlantic Capital Management, serving as an investment advisor representative.

nsjonline.com

Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
VIRGINIA STATE
relix

Jackson Browne Welcomes Bruce Hornsby on Stage in Richmond

Last night, Jackson Browne took his current tour to Richmond, Va., for a one-night stand at the Altria Theater. Midway through the first set, the musician welcomed legendary pianist Bruce Hornsby to the stage to assist on a tour debut of Browne’s 1993 title track, “I’m Alive.” Then, after delivering a second set filled with fan favorites, Hornsby joined on a set of songs during the evening’s first round of encores.
RICHMOND, VA
