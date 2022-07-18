35 years ago, Richmond golfer Robert Wrenn had a tournament for the ages

RICHMOND, Va. -- The analyst for CBS 6’s coverage of the State Open of Virginia knows a thing or two about playing golf at the absolute highest level.

Thirty-five years ago, Robert Wrenn took the PGA Tour by storm, winning the 1987 Buick Open with a score of 262.

That was an unbelievable 26 strokes under par, just one stroke shy of tying the PGA record held by Ben Hogan and Mike Souchak.

“I just never seemed to make a whole lot of mistakes all week,” said Wrenn during an interview after his victory. “And the putter was like my best friend.”

That win earned the Richmond native an invitation to golf’s most hallowed grounds: Augusta National.

At the 1988 Masters, the 28-year-old Collegiate School alum came out swinging, carving through high winds to shoot a 3-under-par 69 on day one, enough to claim a share of the lead after the first round.

Wrenn would go on to spend more than a decade on the PGA Tour, before segueing into a successful broadcasting career. Most famously, it is his voice you hear when Tiger Woods hit a hole-in-one at the 1997 Phoenix Open.

Wrenn is now a principal at MidAtlantic Capital Management, serving as an investment advisor representative.