ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Bryce Moore, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9v37_0gjmxkQf00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

These 21 Oregon counties at ‘high’ risk for COVID-19, masks suggested

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

Indiana man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old...
NEWPORT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
State
Oregon State
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hawaii Island#The Waves#Tropical Storm Darby#Khon
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Officials Urge Mark Your Crabbing Gear After Baby Whale Entanglement

(Charleston, Oregon) – Early in the month, a fisherman spotted something unusual just off the Oregon coast town of Newport. It was a baby whale entangled pretty badly in some crabbing gear. And not just any baby whale here: it was an orca – a killer whale. State authorities say this was the first time an entangled juvenile orca was ever encountered along these shores. (Photo courtesy Ifish.net)
NEWPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle...
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver woman dies in I-5 crash in Hazel Dell

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol. Because of an earlier crash, Judith M. Cherryhomes had stopped, along with other cars, in the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 just north of 99th Street shortly before 10 a.m. WSP said another car came up from behind her but didn’t stop, smashing into Cherryhomes, which caused her car to crash into the one ahead of her.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy