ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cooper Roberts, 8, shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, sees ‘hopeful progress’

By Brett Chase
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITseU_0gjmxCc500

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed when he was shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July 4 parade mass shooting, is “making some hopeful progress,” his family said Monday, but is still in critical condition.

The boy has been taken off a ventilator, is breathing on his own and, after his fever shot up last week, he’s been fever-free for 48 hours, the Roberts family said in a written statement.

“He sat up, with assistance, and took a brief ride in a wheelchair over the weekend — sadly something he will need to get used to,” the family said. “It was very difficult and emotional for him and his family.”

The boy has fluid in his pelvis, which “remains concerning,” the family said.

An ultrasound was scheduled for Monday “to help the medical and surgical teams determine next steps.”

He’s being treated at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

Cooper was paralyzed from the waist down when a bullet severed his spinal cord. It entered the boy’s abdomen and also tore into his liver, abdominal aorta and esophagus. He’s had multiple surgeries.

Cooper was among dozens hurt in the mass shooting. Seven people were killed.

Robert E. Crimo III, 21, is accused of firing a military-style semi-automatic rifle from a nearby rooftop and faces murder charges.

A GoFundMe set up to pay for Cooper’s medical care has raised almost $1.6 million from about 24,000 donations.

“The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes,” the Roberts family said Monday.

Cooper’s story has drawn an outpouring of sympathy. “Praying for Cooper’s recovery” and “nothing but prayers” are among the hundreds of messages of support on GoFundMe. “Let him live, God,” “this poor child” and “everyone say a prayer for Cooper Roberts” are among recent comments on Twitter.

The boy’s mother Keely Roberts and his twin brother Luke also were injured at the July 4 shooting. Keely Roberts, the superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, underwent operations for foot and leg wounds. Luke was treated for shrapnel injuries to a leg. Cooper, his brother, mother and father Jason all attended the Fourth of July parade.

Cooper remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at Comer, though his family is hopeful he’ll be moved from there later this week if his condition continues to improve.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau, Rossi visit paralyzed Chicago cop Golden

Chicago police officer Danny Golden received a visit from Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau and the village’s police chief, Eric Rossi, Monday afternoon. Golden is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago while trying to break up a fight at a bar on July 8.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mother of 7-year-old Jeremiah Moore: “You took my son, but not his soul”

Surrounded by the family of 7-year-old Jeremiah Moore who was fatally shot last Tuesday, July 12, Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the. Rainbow PUSH Coalition, on Wednesday called on the East Chicago, Indiana, law enforcement officials to find the shooters who took the life of an innocent child who was asleep in his parent’s van just minutes from his home.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Sabina parishioner shot by boy riding a bike

While the gun violence continues across the nation and in Chicago, with the shooting of Gary London, a “faithful” long-time member of Saint Sabina Catholic Church, several members of the church pastored by Father Michael Pfleger were invited to attend President Biden’s “celebration” of a new bipartisan law aimed at reducing gun violence.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Comer, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Erroneous Reports of Shots Fired At Teen Pool Party at Bolingbrook park District

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District. On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A boy was shot while walking outside Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was sitting in his car around 9:51 p.m. when someone pulled up in a silver SUV and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney: Chicago cop who shot fleeing man will keep job

CHICAGO (AP) — The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year said Thursday that the Chicago Police Board denied a recommendation to fire the officer. Police Board member Stephan Block reviewed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s investigation and recommendation of dismissal...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed in Streeterville murder-suicide had been posting about divorce, fears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband inside her Streeterville condo, and het man then took his own life. Before their deaths, the victim was open about their ongoing divorce – and wanted to be a voice for others going through a tough time. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday to people who knew the 29-year-old victim, Sania Khan. Khan usually expressed herself behind the camera. She was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago last June. But in recent months, she had been in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy