U.S. Politics

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

By David Rutz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would...

Turbo Taxer
1d ago

Fauci received emails from scientists when the virus was first discovered saying that the virus looked to be man made. Fauci and company hid the emails and claimed otherwise. Given all the evidence our Senators provided during their hearings on the issue, there is no doubt that COVID was man made. Is it a coincidence that the US government was funding bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab, when the virus was discovered?

Centexan
2d ago

Between him and Dr Birx we were lied to constantly and made. to do things that wouldn't help at all.

LoserLeftys
2d ago

he knows this because he helped create it in a biolab with the Chinese.

