ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bryce Moore
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380vGU_0gjmx3kn00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out, but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

‘Dearly bean-lov-ed’: FOX8 Sports Reporter Clara Goodwin gets married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
FOX8 News

MAP: Where are fuel costs dropping the fastest?

(NewsNation) — There’s finally some good news for Americans at the gas pump: The average price for a gallon of regular gas fell for the 35th straight day on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com. But how much you celebrate will depend on where you live. The national average now...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#The Waves#Las Vegas#Tropical Storm Darby#Taco Bell#Khon
FOX8 News

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning. The […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX8 News

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX8 News

NC Mega Millions jackpot raised to $660 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot is once again on the rise ahead of Friday’s drawing, with the total now sitting at an absurd $660 million. The $660 million jackpot is now the third largest total in the two-decade-long history of the Mega Millions game. If...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $1 million after buying $30 scratch-off

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Holley, of Robersonville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Holley bought her winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford. When Holley arrived at lottery...
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy