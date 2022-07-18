ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Pa. man charged in teen’s 1975 cold case killing after coffee cup DNA match

By George Stockburger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtV0f_0gjmwx7j00
David Sinopoli (Photo courtesy of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the 1975 cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman after DNA on a discarded coffee cup appeared to match DNA left on the victim’s clothing.

Criminal homicide charges were filed against 68-year-old David Sinopoli, of Lancaster, in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler, of Manor Township, Pennsylvania. Lancaster County Det. Christopher Erb and Manor Township Police Department Det. Sgt. Tricia Mazur filed the charges.

Sinopoli was arrested without incident at his home around 7 a.m. Sunday. He was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison without bail on charges of first-degree felony criminal homicide.

“Lindy Sue Biechler was 19 when her life was brutally taken away from her 46 years ago in the sanctity of her own home,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “This arrest marks the beginning of the criminal process in Lancaster County’s oldest cold case homicide and we hope that it brings some sense of relief to the victim’s loved ones and to community members who for the last 46 years had no answers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWCAu_0gjmwx7j00
(Photo courtesy of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

Biechler’s body was discovered around 8:46 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 5, 1975, by her aunt and uncle.

Investigators observed blood on the outside of the front door as well as on the wall on the entranceway and several patches of blood on the carpet of Beichler’s home. Biechler had returned home from the grocery store between 6:45 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., and grocery bags from John Herr’s market sat on the dining room table.

Investigators found Biechler lying on her back with a knife sticking out of her neck. The knife, which had a tea towel wrapped around the wooden handle, matched the knives stored in Biechler’s knife block in her kitchen. Investigators also noted signs of a struggle inside the apartment.

Biechler had 19 stab wounds to her neck, chest, upper abdomen and back. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death as massive bleeding due to multiple stab wounds and the manner of death as a homicide.

Detectives from Manor Township Police Department, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted an in-depth investigation into the homicide and followed multiple leads over the years clearing dozens of people. The investigation spanned decades with evidence being sent to multiple laboratories as well as interviews of multiple subjects.

“I want to thank members of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Sgt. Mazur for their hard work and persistence in pursuing justice in this case,” said Chief Todd Graeff, of the Manor Township Police Department. “Additionally, I thank all the Officers, Detectives, Troopers, and forensics personnel that have worked on this case over the past 46 years. Their hard work through the years has paid off and hopefully, this arrest brings some relief to Lindy Sue Biechler’s family and the public.”

In 1997, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence from the crime scene for DNA analysis. As a result, a male DNA profile was obtained from the right-side area of Biechler’s underwear and was determined to contain semen. In 2000, this DNA profile was submitted to CODIS, a nationwide database that contains DNA profiles of individuals convicted of certain crimes.

In January 2019, with the agreement of the Manor Township Police Department, the case was taken on by Lancaster County District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit. In June 2019, the unit enlisted the help of Parabon NanoLabs to analyze DNA in the case. In September 2019, investigators released composites, also called phenotypes, provided by Parabon based on DNA evidence left at the crime scene. These composites revealed characteristics of the suspect, including skin tone, eye color, and hair color.

Parabon’s genetic genealogy research ultimately identified Sinopoli through his Italian ancestry as a possible person of interest.

On Feb. 11, 2022, investigators surreptitiously obtained DNA from Sinopoli from a coffee cup he had used and thrown into a trash can at the Philadelphia International Airport. The coffee cup was submitted to DNA Labs International for testing and in April 2022, it was determined that the DNA on the coffee cup contained a mixture of DNA with one male contributor.

The electronic data files from DNA Labs International were then forwarded to Cybergenetics, a Pittsburgh laboratory that specializes in separating DNA mixtures. Cybergenetics’ computer analysis concluded that the DNA on Sinopoli’s coffee cup and DNA identified in the semen on Biechler’s underwear were a possible match.

Detectives then consulted with a blood spatter expert to determine if any blood left behind on Biechler’s clothing would be consistent with having been left behind by the suspect. The expert identified two blood spots on the exposed part of the victim’s pantyhose, which were also sent to DNA Labs. In June 2022, the blood drops were determined to be consistent with the DNA profile obtained from Biechler’s underwear.

“There has been a never-ending pursuit of justice in this case that has led us to identifying and arresting Sinopoli,” Adams said. “Lindy Sue Biechler was on the minds of many throughout the years. Certainly, law enforcement never forgot about Lindy Sue, and this arrest marks the first step to obtaining justice for her and holding her killer responsible.”

Anyone with information on this case or who had familiarity with David Sinopoli during the December 1975 timeframe is asked to contact Lancaster County Det. Christopher Erb at 717-299-8100.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Suspect Charged With Selling Fatal Batch of Heroin to Student

>Suspect Charged With Selling Fatal Batch of Heroin to Student. (Lancaster, PA) -- A Lancaster man has been charged with selling a fatal batch of heroin to a Stevens College student who died last August. On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police charged 31-year-old Richard M. Quinn with involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death. Jeffrey C. Schlegel was 30-years-old when he was found dead in a dorm bathroom from a drug overdose. During their investigation, troopers found packets of heroin labeled "Nyquil" in Schlegel's shorts.
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet from Nudy’s Café in Exton

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are investigating a theft that occurred at Nudy’s Cafe in Exton. A 65-year-old female had her wallet stolen from her purse while she was dining at the cafe. The two suspects then used the credit cards from the wallet to make purchases at the Target store in Exton.
EXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Macungie Township Police Fatally Shoot 15-Foot Snake That Was Strangling Man In Fogelsville

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck. When the responding officers arrived at the house, police said the 28-year-old man was lying on the floor unresponsive with the middle portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck. According to police, one of the officers on the scene was able to shoot the snake in its head without causing further injury to the man. After the snake was hurt from the gunfire, police say they were able to pull the man to safety. The man was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It has died.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man accused in Jan. 6 attack agrees to plea deal

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A Berks County man has agreed to plead guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alan Byerly has agreed to a plea deal and is set to appear in court Monday for a plea hearing, according to online court documents. The...
FLEETWOOD, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Chester County Crash Investigated

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County are investigating a fatal crash. Troopers responded yesterday around 5:42 a.m. to U.S. Route 1 North at the Forge Road overpass in East Nottingham Township for a report of a wrong way driver. A vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Authorities say the wrong way driver, a 24-year-old man from Rising Sun, Maryland, struck another vehicle head on. He was transported to Christiana Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 32-year-old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, died at the scene. State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Database#Genetic Genealogy#Dna Profile#Dna Test#Violent Crime
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Simple Assault in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities have arrested William Allen and charged him with Simple Assault after an incident that occurred on July 16, 2022, at 9:15 PM. The victim, whose name has not been released, stated that Allen assaulted them at a residence in the 50 block of S. Hight Street in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab Central Pennsylvania Nightclub Shooter: Police

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a central Pennsylvania nightclub, authorities say. The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Jorge Soba-Torres, of York, on a warrant for Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault on Monday, July 18, according to a release by Springettsbury Township police department.
YORK, PA
WBRE

Teen left with burns during assault, suspects wanted

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an alleged assault involving multiple suspects that left a teenager injured with burns. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened on July 9 when an altercation occurred in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County. PSP stated the victim a 19-year-old female was involved in the attraction […]
abc27.com

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdac.com

Lancaster County Crash Victim Identified

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the Millersville woman who died in July 15th crash on Route 222 south at Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township. 33-year-old Erika Crossen was pronounced dead on the scene. Her vehicle struck another vehicle with one male occupant. The male driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Coroner’s Office says an examination was performed and forensic results are currently pending.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Missing boy found deceased in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 14-year-old boy was found dead yesterday in a "wooded area" on the 700 block of Main Street in Lykens Boro. in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Jayden Yerges was reported as a missing runaway juvenile the previous day, July 16, around 5...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy