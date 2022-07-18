ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's All-Time Highest Temperatures By Month

Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Dream Big – Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $660 Million

Chances are you would make an excellent rich person. You could be mega rich as soon as tomorrow if you try your luck on the Michigan Lottery Mega Millions drawing. There is still plenty of time for you to purchase a ticket, the next drawing is tomorrow, Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 PM. If no one hits all of the numbers, the jackpot will roll over to Tuesday, July 26th. To date, this is the ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

The Hottest Day in Michigan Was Recorded 86 Years Ago Today

86 years ago today, Michigan saw its hottest day in recorded history. Over the years, we've had to deal with some hot summers here and there. However, it's nothing in comparison to what Michiganders endured during the summer of 1936. From July 7 to July 13, Michigan saw temps that were absolutely unbearable.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Club 93.7

Michigan: Is It Putt-Putt Golf or Mini Golf? Let’s Settle This

It's amazing how many times I've seen this debated. I'm not sure if this is just a regional thing or what. In Michigan, we hear people refer to the game as either miniature/mini golf or putt-putt golf. Sure both names are technically correct, but I have seen and been in arguments over this very topic, so which one is it?
BURTON, MI
Club 93.7

See 50+ Examples of Michigan Lakes That Share the Same Name

Michigan is filled with multiple lakes that share the same name. Living in Michigan, you are never very far from a lake. Whether it's a Great Lake or an inland lake, drive in any direction and you'll find one in minutes. With so many lakes in the state, there are bound to be repeated names for different bodies of water. Until today, I just didn't know how many there actually are.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

MI Home on Grosse Ile Has ‘Clue’ Vibes and Incredible Indoor Pool

This home on Grosse Ile is so cool. This incredible home sits is located on Grosse Ile, which sits on the Detroit River. From the outside, it looks like a great home, but it is when you get a peek inside that you realize how cool it actually is. The home itself is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, 10,226 square foot structure that gives off serious murder mystery vibes.
GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, MI
Club 93.7

MSP Dashcam: West MI Driver Loses Control, Launches Off Highway

A Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole accident on video. In the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper caught a wild accident on video. While driving at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seconds after, the dashcam of a Michigan State Police cruiser filmed the car driving off the road and then launching over an embankment.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Stacker
Club 93.7

Dog Rescued After Falling Off 30-Foot Cliff at MI’s Pictured Rocks

A dog had to be rescued recently after falling from a 30-foot cliff at Michigan's Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula. It seems that over the past couple of years there have been quite a few accidents involving people falling from cliffs in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, including a 75-year-old man that slipped and fell off a cliff at the Upper Peninsula's Sturgeon River Gorge back in September.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Bishop One of Three Michigan Airports to Receive Infrastructure Award

Flint's Bishop Airport is one of three Michigan airports that will be awarded a total of $63 million for infrastructure improvements. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the announcement today, saying the grants are part of the US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The United States will spend nearly $1 billion to improve airports across the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Club 93.7

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Still Facing Another Gun Case

YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a major legal victory this afternoon (July 15), when he was acquitted of firearm possession in federal California Central District Court. However, he is not totally in the clear. Now that the Cali case is settled, he must gear up to fight another gun charge in his home state of Louisiana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy