Michigan's All-Time Highest Temperatures By Month

Chances are you would make an excellent rich person. You could be mega rich as soon as tomorrow if you try your luck on the Michigan Lottery Mega Millions drawing. There is still plenty of time for you to purchase a ticket, the next drawing is tomorrow, Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 PM. If no one hits all of the numbers, the jackpot will roll over to Tuesday, July 26th. To date, this is the ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO