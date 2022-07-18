ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

An unlikely romance blossoms in ‘Hellboy in Love’ kicking off October 12th

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dark Horse Comics has revealed a new Hellboy miniseries, and it’s got heart eyes and chocolates. Titled Hellboy in Love, the five-issue series is by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Matt Smith, Chris O’Halloran, and Clem Robins. The first issue will be available in comic book shops on October...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Creepshow’ #2 creative lineup, cover and stories revealed

Skybound has revealed the creatives behind the second issue of the upcoming horror anthology Creepshow. With the first issue out on September 21st, fans can purchase Creepshow #2 on October 26th, right in time for Halloween. Here’s a rundown of what you’ll find in Creepshow #2:. David Lapham...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Judging by the Cover – 07/20/22 new releases

Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Rogues’ Gallery’ #1 explores the dark side of fandom

Rogues’ Gallery #1 made my skin crawl. And I’m not saying that to indicate that this is not a work of merit, nor do I feel like this is a story that should have remained untold. I say that to hammer home the fact that this creative team has its fingers on the pulse of the industry, and has therefore delivered a story about toxic fandom that feels all too accurate. Spending time with some of these people made me supremely uncomfortable, in the way that only insightful art can accomplish.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mignola
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Christopher Golden
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #3

If sobriety is supposed to bring some kind of “serenity,” Jerri Bartman certainly ain’t feeling it yet! Desperate to help her new werewolf friend, Jerri learns some startling history about Vincent Frights and his time in the trenches of WWII. Meanwhile, the lunar clock is ticking as an inquisitive vampire grows increasingly curious about the new host of the Count Crowley show.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel gets spooky with ‘Crypt of Shadows’ #1 anthology one-shot

Marvel Comics has released details surrounding their Halloween spooktacular anthology comic Crypt of Shadows #1. Featuring a cover by Leinil Francis Yu, the one-shot will feature adventures starring Moon Knight, Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night, plus the return of Bloodline, the daughter of Blade. The one-shot is out on October 19th.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Kaya’ ongoing series offers heart, action, and fun this October

Kaya is the story of siblings surviving in a world of monsters and mutants. After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he’s destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #1

THE LEGENDARY GEORGE R.R. MARTIN SUPER HERO SERIES COMES TO MARVEL!. Spanning more than 25 novels, more than 20 short stories, released over three decades and written by more than 40 authors, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history in which the Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien “Wild Card” virus, the odds are that they will be killed…which is referred to as “drawing the black queen.” Of those who survive, the bulk of them become “jokers,” left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called “aces,” those gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroes goals…or villainous ones. Now, for the first time in comic book form, see how the Wild Cards universe began with an adaptation of the very first stories in the original Wild Cards novel. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series mastermind and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a stellar introduction to a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lost Army#The British Museum#British#English
aiptcomics

‘Blood Syndicate: Season One’ #3 is entertaining, but unfocused

Blood Syndicate: Season One #3 begins with a bang as Sara aka Flashback is launched briefly into a future where the Milestone universe seems to be at war. Her powers bring her back to the present where she tries to reconnect with Rolando and Carlos. These opening pages with the flash-forward feature art by Tom Raney, while penciller ChrisCross and inker Juan Castro handle the rest of the book. The consistency of the art team helps Raney’s contribution stand out, highlighting the shift in time through the visual change.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel dishes on ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ #6 finale and October titles

Marvel Comics has revealed new details for October’s A.X.E.: Judgment Day event and its tie-ins. Written by Kieron Gillen and drawn by Valerio Schiti, A.X.E.: Judgment Day sets the Eternals on trying to eliminate the X-Men in a conflict that brings in the Avengers as peacekeepers. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 kicks things off this week.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong’ #2 is a beautiful hymn of relationship building

In a desperate bid to silence the Voidsong before it renders the entire planet inert, Aquaman and The Flash travel to Atlantis’s Central Core with the hope of finally understanding this threat. But, when a terrible secret surfaces, will our heroes be able to put aside their differences and save the world? Or will their dissonant ideologies condemn our planet to the Void?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #5 review: Sacrifice play

The Devil Nezha opening arc concludes in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #5. This arc did a perfect job of entertaining while getting you ready for the upcoming Batman vs. Robin by Mark Waid. This series seemed like a risky book, but Mark Waid and Dan Mora did a solid job while also getting you to wonder about Robin’s fate (from the last issue), just how powerful Nezha is, and which other DC characters can appear in this book.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Maniac of New York, Vol. 2

After the tragedy of The Death Train, Detective Zelda Pettibone and mayoral aide Gina Greene have lost the trail of the Maniac — and the support of the city. Copycats are springing up, tensions are high and traffic is a nightmare. So, what happens when your favorite unstoppable, mindless killer resurfaces in a Bronx high school? Can Zelda and Gina get there before Maniac Harry adds to his body count? Will the students tear their attention away from their phones long enough to notice there’s a monster in the halls?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Filming on ‘Barbie’ has wrapped

Production on the upcoming Warner Brothers film Barbie has wrapped. One of the film’s stars, Hari Nef, took to Twitter posting a photo with their fellow castmates. Nef captioned the photo: “It’s a wrap for the Doll! See you in Barbieland.”. The classic toy-inspired film has generated...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: Emergents Presents #10

Courtesy of Interpop, we have a first look at Emergents Presents #10. Emergents Presents launched back in the summer of 2021m check out our thoughts on Emergents Presents #1 here. Also, if you’re attending San Diego Comic-Con this year, you can check out InterPop at Booth #1334 and their panel...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Nightwing’ #94 taps the old-school to empower some modern-day storytelling magic

The Chuck Dixon era of Nightwing is among my favorite all-time runs. (Even if his semi-recent political theorizing leaves me feeling somewhat irked.) In the weirdo era of sometimes off-putting ’90s comics, there was always this genuine joy and approachability, and I felt like over the span of Dixon’s 70 or so issues (alongside the always amazing art of Scott McDaniel, Greg Land, and others), we were really seeing Dick Grayson come into his own. That, and there was a great mix of high-octane action, goofy humor, and a little social commentary for those wacky times.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Defenders: Beyond’ #1 establishes its deep roots in Marvel history

Defenders returns this week with a sequel series after an excellent first story arc. Creators Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez deliver something quite rare in comics: beautiful comics that build on the culmination of years of storytelling. Building on what came before in the last series, but even more so in the history of Marvel Comics, both creators bring their A-game in a new adventure that spans time and space.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Paramount releases first trailer for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

On Thursday, San Diego Comic-Con had its first major studio panel in three years courtesy of Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. While this wasn’t one of the panels we were lucky enough to attend, Mia Galuppo and Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter have a great rundown of what took place — including some scene-stealing commentary courtesy of Hugh Grant, who plays the film’s villain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
aiptcomics

‘Iron Man Vol. 3: Books of Korvac III’ is an instant classic

Christopher Cantwell’s run on Iron Man has been dark, deeply fulfilling, and epic. Take, for instance, the latest collection Books of Korvac III, which has Tony Stark attempting to stop Korvac from becoming a god. That leads to them both becoming gods, and Cantwell gets to explore the infinitely complicated psyche of Tony Stark through the prism of ultimate power. Scary and compelling stuff.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy