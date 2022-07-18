ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Eats: Grey Market & The Diner Bar

By Rosie Newberry
KXAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new spot in town for great eats (make that two)! Chef de Cuisine, Kristine Kittrell, joined Studio 512 to talk about Diner Bar and The Grey Market. These restaurants play off of a take on Port-City Southern food while seizing inspiration from regional ingredients and Texan...

Community Impact Austin

Hutto's Baked 'n Sconed reopens dining room

Baked 'n Sconed originally closed its dining room due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) After closing its dining room in March 2020, bakery and coffee shop Baked 'n Sconed opened its doors for dining again in mid-June. Located at 143 Exchange Blvd., Ste. 100, Hutto, Baked 'n Sconed serves up an array of coffees, teas, fresh baked goods and lunch dishes. 512-222-5200. https://bakednsconed.com.
HUTTO, TX
Thrillist

The 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Austin

Austin isn’t exactly swimming in seafood restaurants—it’s Houston and the cities along the Gulf Coast that get all the glory when it comes to deep-fried ocean treats. But that’s not fair. In 2022, if we can get perfect avocados in NYC, we sure as hell can get fresh juicy shrimp, fish, oysters, crab, lobster and of course, crawfish, up here in Central Texas. We’re not in space y’know!
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Learn to Make James Beard-Pedigreed Fried Chicken at Home

There’s never a bad time for fried chicken, but there are ideal occasions for digging in. Like during summer picnics, whenever cold beer is present and — most importantly — when you’re holding a recipe from 2022 James Beard Outstanding Chef award winner Mashama Bailey. Bailey...
SAVANNAH, GA
Thrillist

The Weirdest Airbnb in Austin Is Also the Most Peaceful

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. A bizarre and beautiful house sits in the hills of...
AUSTIN, TX
atomic-ranch.com

Tour the Complete Project House in Austin!

A complete look at how the mid century elements in this new build come together to create a nod to the past. Project House Austin is complete and ready to tour. Read on to see more!. After an incredible year of creativity and collaboration, designer Christine Turknett of Breathe Design...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The Best Drive-Thru Food in Austin

In Austin, even our drive-thrus are a point of culinary pride. We really are spoiled, aren't we? While folks living in some other cities have to settle for less-than-decent fast food, we've got the option to visit drive-thrus that are both speedy and delicious. Indeed, Austin is chock full of places you can roll through and afterward feel like you ate at an honest-to-goodness brick and mortar restaurant. See our favorite Drive-Thru restaurants.
AUSTIN, TX
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Grey Market#Bar Stool#Diner#Design#Bakery#Food Drink#Bar Info#Restaurant Info#Texan#Outstanding Chef#Chef Kristine#Southern#Chicken Fried Quail#Clams And Dumplings
KXAN

Be Our Guest

Studio 512 is showcasing some of Austin’s best restaurants Tuesdays at 11 a.m. on KXAN — and you get to be our guest! You can purchase gift cards to local restaurants for half off using the button below while supplies last. Restaurants interested in participating should reach out...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Texas Waterpark is Dumping 15,000 Pounds of Ice in Their Wave Pool

It has been so hot lately that one waterpark in Texas is taking extreme measures! Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville right outside of Austin is planning to drop 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool, as reported by KVUE. The ice drop happens tomorrow at 3 PM. To really set the mood, the Waterpark will also have two snow machines with an appearance by 'Frozen's' Elsa. I wonder how cold this will make the water? The really cool thing is that this is within driving distance from Victoria. They already did this at their Houston location in June!
365thingsaustin.com

Day Pass For Kalahari Indoor Waterpark

It’s pretty much too hot to be outside at all, so this place solves everything with an indoor waterpark. Experience all the thrills and wet and wild fun at Kalahari Waterpark! Grab a day pass and enjoy the resort’s waterslides, bodysurfing, swim-up bar, and more. Make sure to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kona's TX BBQ to set up shop in Hutto in August

Kona's TX BBQ will hold a grand opening for its new full-time location Aug. 6. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Food truck Kona's TX BBQ will set up at 209 Farley St., Hutto, as its new full-time location in August. The food truck's menu boasts a selection of Texas-style smoked meats and sandwiches. Kona's is expected to open Aug. 6, filling the spot at 209 Farley St. formerly occupied by Pustka Family Barbeque, which moved to Temple in early July. 512-818-6580. www.facebook.com/KonasTXBBQ.
HUTTO, TX
Eater

16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Luck Ranch, Willie Nelson’s Place, to Host 10-Day Lucktoberfest, With Everything from an Orville Peck Costume Ball to ‘Black Opry’ Night (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Music fans or just aficionados of unusual cultural events who can get themselves to Willie Nelson’s ranch in late October and early November are destined to get lucky. For a stretching lasting from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, his Luck Ranch outside of Austin will play host to a first-time festival, Lucktoberfest. The gathering will have a different theme for each of its 10 nights and days — ranging from a costume ball with Orville Peck to a Day of the Dead celebration with Los Lobos to a Fantastic Negrito-led “Black Opry Revue”...
AUSTIN, TX
airwaysmag.com

Southwest Airlines Add Two New Nonstop Routes

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines (WN) announced the addition of two new nonstop routes for this upcoming winter season as it extends its flight schedule through March 8, 2023. Starting in January, the new seasonal services will give WN customers the ability to travel nonstop between Long Beach and New Orleans, and between Austin and Montrose, Colorado—the gateway to ski areas in Telluride and Crested Butte.
MONTROSE, CO

