ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bryce Moore
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fe4By_0gjmv7ml00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

Girl gets special birthday party after viral TikTok

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Indiana State
WDTN

Arrest made in connection to West Chester pedestrian strike

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — An arrest was made in connection to a fatal pedestrian strike that occurred back in May. According to West Chester Police, 30-year-old Miguel Gomez-Alvarez was arrested on July 29 in connection to a pedestrian strike that happened on May 29. Police reported that on May 29 46-year-old Sherry Haywood was […]
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Where refugees in Ohio are arriving from

“Give me your tired, your poor / your huddled masses yearning to be free …” Such were the words of Emma Lazarus, written in 1883 and enshrined in American history in 1930, in the form of a bronze plaque affixed to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The implication of these words still evokes a sense of national pride and identity, even if their intended target—refugees—has become an unfortunately politicized group in recent history.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#The Waves#Tropical Storm Darby#Khon#Tiktok
WDTN

National Hot Dog Day deals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices for everything may be high now, but one restaurant is offering fresh hot dogs at vintage prices for National Hot Dog Day. On Wednesday, July 20, Frisch’s Big Boy is offering a Nathan’s Famous hot dog for five cents with the purchase of any Craft Butcher Burger on July 20. […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges

Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WDTN

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Most mispronounced names in Ohio and how to say them

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lima, Russia, Versailles – These are just a few of the commonly mispronounced names in Ohio. The school of Journalism at Ohio University has published a guide to pronouncing names of towns and other prominent features in Ohio. The guide is based on a pamphlet the school said is likely from the 1950s.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy