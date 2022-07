GALESBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man who was apparently shooting at passing motorists near Galesburg was arrested late last night after a three hour stand-off with police. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 8:40 p.m. Monday they received a report of someone shooting at passing cars near East MN Avenue near 39th Street in Charleston Township.

