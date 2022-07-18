Trump's former doc called 'unhinged' after video daring Biden to take his AR-15

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) is facing backlash after posting a video online challenging President Joe Biden to take his AR-15 rifle.

Jackson, who served as physician to the president under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump before he was elected to office in November 2020, shared the video on Twitter telling Biden to "come and take it."

"I have a message for the Biden administration. If you're thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas," Jackson said. "On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in the state of Texas, I just want to say, come and get it."

In the video, the former physician can be seen holding two assault-style AR-15 weapons while pushing his pro-gun message, but not everyone was as accepting.

One critic called Jackson "deranged" and an "unhinged lunatic" for making the video. Another commenter said that Jackson could have injured himself due to one of the weapons being pointed at his feet, with the safety appearing to be off.

Lawmakers have begun working on gun legislation more than ever, including limiting the purchase of and possibly banning AR-15 style rifles, since the fatal shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Both attackers for the two shootings, which combined claimed the lives of more than 30, were armed with AR-15s.

Biden called on Congress to introduce a ban on assault-style rifles or raise the legal age to purchase one of the weapons from 18 to 21 in early June, sparking debate across the political aisle.

In the gun control bill that was passed at the end of last month, there was no mention of AR-15-style rifles, but stricter background checks were introduced for anyone buying a gun younger than 21.

But last month's legislation isn't the only move lawmakers want to make. House Democrats are considering a bill that would ban semi-automatic rifles with military features that hold 10 or more rounds of ammunition.

This is not the first time that Jackson has made headlines, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots had asked the representative about text messages he had sent to the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, but he declined to speak with the committee.

"I do not know, nor did I have contact with, those who exchanged text messages about me on January 6," Jackson said in a statement. "I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee's ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies."

