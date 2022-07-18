ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Gunn Furious at Report Claiming The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Flopped

By Bri Constantino
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt goes without saying that James Gunn can take a ton of credit for the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise which pretty much turned some of Marvel's lesser-known characters into major players in their cinematic universe. This is practically the reason why Warner Bros. took advantage of...

epicstream.com

Comments / 13

Related
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Refused to Include Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last year was considered a huge triumph as it gave us Zack Snyder's true version of Justice League and redemption for the director after he was removed from the theatrical cut months prior to its release. However, as it turns out, the making of the "Snyder Cut" had some behind-the-scenes drama including the fate of one of the characters.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Adam: DC Fans are Furious Following Reports of Another 'Faceless' Superman Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the entire comic book film fandom ablaze after he hinted on social media that Black Adam will square off with Superman on the big screen. For months now, fans have been keeping their hopes up for a Man of Steel appearance in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, and considering their rich history in the comics, it makes a ton of sense to see them go at it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Randolph
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#Marvel Comics#Film Star#Peacemaker Flopped#Mcu#Gotg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy