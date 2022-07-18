ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford man shot while on his front porch

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old Rockford man said he was shot while on the front porch of his house by one of four people he saw on the corner of his street.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Freemont Street around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday and found the man, who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police he had seen four males at the corner of Freemont and Quincy Streets, and one of them fired shots at him and then ran away on foot.

The victim was treated for a non-life threatening wound, police said.

