Boutique West Australia film festival, CinefestOZ announced its 2022 program featuring 270 film screenings and events. In its 15th edition, the six day destination film festival will be held from Aug. 23-28, 2022 across 35 locations in Western Australia's South West, famous as a top wine producing region. Veteran actor, Richard Roxburgh ( "Moulin Rouge," "Elvis") was named as chair of the Jury that will award a A$100,000 ($65,000) film prize for best Australian feature film or feature-length documentary. Competing for the prize is director Gracie Otto's feature film debut "Seriously Red" (which screened at SXSW...

