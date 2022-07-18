Tennessee state, university officials to conduct census on equine industry

(WJHL) — Four out of seven Northeast Tennessee counties found their way back onto the CDC’s radar due to high spread rates of the novel coronavirus. According to a tool on the CDC’s website that shows community levels by county, Carter, Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties have a high level of spread. Health officials urge […]
COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […]
The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
There have been fewer manatee deaths this year in Florida, but officials warn that starvation is a serious threat to the marine animal. Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission published a 2022 Preliminary Manatee Mortality Report, which has 631 manatee deaths on record this year so far. That’s a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four kilos of live snails from Italy en route to New Jersey were seized Friday at a Memphis port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. The box of Italian snails shipped from the Sicilian city of Palermo was discovered with other food items after an X-ray inspection.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Tennessee businesses and residents affected by wind, severe weather and wildfires from March 30 through April 6 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to an announcement made by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. Businesses and residents in the...
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, the amendment process includes a public comment period from July 19 to August 19. Since the implementation of TennCare III, Governor Lee and the General Assembly have made nearly $500 million in new investments, implemented first of its kind services, and served more Tennesseans.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has announced that they, along with community partners across the state, will participate in the Red Sand Project during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30. The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting their 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge and as part of this event, they are hosting the 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest for Tennessee. The Best Looking Cruiser Contest allows all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee to submit a photograph of their patrol...
Kalamazoo, Michigan business owners are furious after city leaders voted to decriminalize public urination, defecation and littering among other offenses, all under the guise of "equitable changes." Becky Bil and Cherri Emery spoke with "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro on Thursday, relaying their concerns about the devastating impacts...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adults panhandling with their children has people outraged in Nashville. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) told FOX 17 News they’ve received calls on this issue and they said it is not only happening in Davidson County, it's happening in other parts of the state as well.
As President Biden continues to face multiple burgeoning crises at home and abroad, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined "Hannity" to sound off about the effects of his failures on her state. Noem remarked that despite being landlocked, South Dakota has not been immune to the illegal immigration crisis she...
“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
Comments / 1