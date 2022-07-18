ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee state, university officials to conduct census on equine industry

By Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Tennessee are conducting a census to learn more about the economic impact and demographics of the equine industry in the state. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

CDC: COVID spread is high in these 4 Northeast Tennessee counties

(WJHL) — Four out of seven Northeast Tennessee counties found their way back onto the CDC’s radar due to high spread rates of the novel coronavirus. According to a tool on the CDC’s website that shows community levels by county, Carter, Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties have a high level of spread. Health officials urge […]
UNICOI, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

COVID-19 surges with new variant; Williamson has 138 COVID hospitalizations at present

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Four kilos of illegal Italian snails seized in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four kilos of live snails from Italy en route to New Jersey were seized Friday at a Memphis port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. The box of Italian snails shipped from the Sicilian city of Palermo was discovered with other food items after an X-ray inspection.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

SBA offers disaster assistance to Tennessee businesses and residents

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Tennessee businesses and residents affected by wind, severe weather and wildfires from March 30 through April 6 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to an announcement made by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. Businesses and residents in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Census Data#Department Of Agriculture
Nashville News Hub

TennCare will begin the process of submitting Amendment #4 to the TennCare III waiver, an agreement that has been in effect and in operation since January 2021

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, the amendment process includes a public comment period from July 19 to August 19. Since the implementation of TennCare III, Governor Lee and the General Assembly have made nearly $500 million in new investments, implemented first of its kind services, and served more Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Red Sand Project raises awareness of human trafficking in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has announced that they, along with community partners across the state, will participate in the Red Sand Project during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30. The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRN News 2

COVID cases on the rise in Tennessee

“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox News

Fox News

770K+
Followers
170K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy