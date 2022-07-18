Pursuing a childhood dream to be an academic

The early stages of teaching maker skills, such as digital fabrication, typically involve simple exercises like laser cutting or 3D printing basic shapes and objects. In our hyperconnected, hyperstimulated world, this learning activity can feel a bit underwhelming—a sentiment that caused Dishita Turakhia, an MIT Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science and an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), to re-imagine the learning pipeline in the pursuit of keeping students interested, inspired, and empowered. Together with colleagues including MIT Professor Stefanie Mueller, Turakhia has since developed a new system to teach computational making that lets kids fabricate their favorite characters straight from digital games.
