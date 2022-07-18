ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuing a childhood dream to be an academic

Cover picture for the articleEven as a child, one of the incoming members of the mechanical engineering (ME) faculty knew she wanted to pursue a career in academia. Aishwarya Pawar, who will join the ME department as an assistant professor in Fall 2022, was introduced to the STEM field by her parents growing up in...

