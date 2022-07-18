ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Jane Starner

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Starner, 84, died July 8, 2022, near Frankfort, Mich. She taught...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Connie Kehoe — UPDATED

Connie L. Kehoe, 83, Warsaw, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 1, 1938. She married Edward Kehoe on Sep. 2, 1960; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Kim (Delphine) Kehoe, Odessa, Fla. and Kris (Stephanie)...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Willard ‘Bill’ Zentz

Willard A. “Bill” Zentz, 95, formerly of Nappanee, died at 12:29 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 6, 1927. He married Delores Ann Durham on Oct. 14, 1950; she preceded him in death. Bill is survived by his five children, two...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chris Schmucker — PENDING

Chris Schmucker, 32, North Webster, died July 22, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Debra Collins

Debra Collins, 66, North Judson, died at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 17, 1956. She married Michael Collins in 1999; he survives. She is also survived by children, Donavon Crabtree, Nappanee and Brandi (Kevin) Burns, Goshen; siblings, Donna Hesch, Nappanee, Valerie (John) Schalliol, Rochester, Pam Adkins, Jackson, Ohio, Robin (Kenny) Stumbo, Jackson, Ohio and Billy Watson, Bremen.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Frankfort, IN
Warsaw, IN
Indiana Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Camp H.E.R.O. Day Three: That’s A Wrap

SYRACUSE — Camp H.E.R.O. day three was every bit as fun as the first two days. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw Fire Department, Warsaw Dive Team Search & Rescue and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department showed campers how they do dive team search and rescue, water safety, firearms safety, breaching a structure and suspect apprehension.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wrensley Swihart

Wrensley Jordan-Michael Swihart, three months, died July 17, 2022, at home. He was born March 31, 2022, the son of Chassidy Swihart. Wrensley is survived by his parents, Chassidy Swihart and Darren Corbett, Akron; and Dennis Bradley, Warsaw and Jaren Swihart; three sisters, Meaka Swihart, Issabella Corbett and Marlee Corbett; two brothers, Trigger Swihart and Kase Swihart; great-grandparents, Linda and Richard Powers, South Bend, Elmon and Charlotte Bays, Silver Lake and Mike Corbett, Walkerton; grandparents, Tara and Rodney Bays, Larwill, Kelli and Jerry Corbett, North Liberty and Rick and Mary Bradley, Sidney; along with several aunts uncles, cousins and friends.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lewis ‘Carl’ Pennington — PENDING

Lewis “Carl” Pennington, 49, Warsaw, died Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. LVNV Funding LLC v. Dennis R. Eames, $5,192.38.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
#The Manchester Church
inkfreenews.com

Beth Foster — PENDING

Beth Foster, 70, Rochester, died at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Good Family Funeral Home.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Betty Bocko — UPDATED

Betty J. Bocko, 96, died at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born March 25, 1926. She married Leo R. Bocko on Sep. 26, 1942; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her children, Jane Athans Hartung, Bourbon, Leo K....
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Goodnight Joins Syracuse BZA

Matt Goodnight, a Syracuse resident was introduced as the newest member of the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals, Thursday, July 21. Goodnight replaces the seat held by Joe Cazier, who stepped down. Cazier won the Republican nomination for Turkey Creek Township Trustee in the May primary. He will be unopposed in the November election.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Craig — UPDATED

James C. Craig, 77, Warsaw, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home, surrounded with love. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, “Jody,” as most knew knew him was the son of Clark Craig and Lilly (Short) Bush. He spent his formative years there before moving to Kentucky where he spent much of his adult life.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra ‘Cindy’ Katris — UPDATED

Sandra “Cindy” Katris, 64, Warsaw, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born Oct. 13, 1957, in Elmhurst, Illinois, Cindy was the youngest of four children. She is survived by her siblings, Paula (Robert) Polston, Joe Schmitz and Joan (Roger) Smith, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia (Capuana) Schmitz. She was united in marriage to her love and best friend Chris Katris on July 12, 1992, in Elmhurst, Illinois.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Doerr — UPDATED

Cassandra Jamae “Cassie” Doerr, 29, Leesburg, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Warsaw. She was born July 8, 1993, in Janesville, Wis. to Robert W. and Jami L. (Roningen) Doerr. She grew up most of her life living in Syracuse, where...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Settlement Sought Against Contractor For Blatant Violations

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Board of Zoning is seeking a $10,000 settlement from a contractor said to have “blatantly” violated rules and regulations on building a new home for Juan Zambrano on Lakeview Road in Oakwood. The settlement came at the end of a request for a variance to allow the home to remain as constructed, during the boards meeting Thursday, July 21.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nicolas Hernandez

Nicolas Hernandez, Milford, 77, died at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home. He was born Aug. 8, 1944. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw, Elkhart, Goshen, Plymouth Have Sizable Rainy Day Funds

WARSAW – Warsaw, Elkhart, Goshen and Plymouth all rank among the top 25 municipalities in Indiana with significant amounts of money set aside in official rainy day funds. Rainy day funds are designed to provide municipalities – and counties – with a source of money for emergencies or unexpected expenses.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sammons To Retire As Pierceton Town Marshal

PIERCETON — Pierceton’s town marshal is retiring after 20 years. At a special meeting on Wednesday, July 20, at the Pierceton Community Building, the Pierceton Town Council approved accepting Town Marshal Tim Sammons’ retirement. His official retirement date is Sunday, July 31. The council also approved allowing...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Turning Personal Trauma Into Hope For Others

NORTH WEBSTER — It takes a person of uncommon inner strength and tenderheartedness to use nearly three decades of family trauma to fuel a passion to help others in similar situations. Wende Roberts is that kind of person. The North Webster native has served as caregiver to her dad,...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jazz Festival Is Saturday In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Jazz Festival returns Saturday. It’s 1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., and put on by Grace College and The Village at Winona. The headliner for this year’s festival is Grammy-nominated Thana Alexa who is scheduled to...
WINONA LAKE, IN

