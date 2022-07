HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA. The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.

