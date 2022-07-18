The Milwaukee Public Museum unveils renderings of new facility

To say Scott Warras is fired up tonight for WTMJ Nights would be an understatement. Why? Just wait until you hear Milwaukee city leaders’ latest initiative to crack down on reckless driving. It may be the most absurd idea yet! Tonight’s show also includes a discussion about the most fascinating people alive today and whom you would like to sit across from for a one-on-one conversation. A TV judge tops Scott’s list. Plus, Great Britain is facing record high temperatures this week and so that’s a natural topic for another rendition of “Punchlines!” but be warned that the texters outdo the callers in this edition. All that, plus “Great Scott!” includes a robbery at a strip club, a new Covid-19 variant straight out of a Michael Bay film, and yet another tale of monkey terror.

