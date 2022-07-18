ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Milwaukee Public Museum unveils renderings of new facility

By Jason Smith
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Public Museum unveiled the renderings of its new building Monday as it’s set to be located at the corner of 6th Street and McKinley Ave., near the Deer District. “Our mission has not changed,” MPM President and CEO Dr. Ellen Censky said. “It...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

General manager of Milwaukee PBS to leave position this fall

After leading the station for the last 7 years, Vice President and General Manager of Milwaukee PBS, Bohdan Zachary, will be leaving the station this October. Zachary plans to leave the public television station for another career move in California. Prior to leading the station, he came to Brew City from Los Angeles, where he worked at the public television station KCET.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

The calm before the Thunder

Country music will be the center of attention in Kenosha County this weekend. The music festival, Country Thunder, is returning to Wisconsin Thursday, July 21 and will run until Sunday, July 24. The event will take place at 2305 Richmond Rd. in Twin Lakes. “This is this town’s Super Bowl,”...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they’ve added several safety features for this year’s event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. There’s a new carry-in bag policy this year. All bags must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags used for medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection. Following bag inspections, fairgoers will walk through metal detectors that will be in place at every fair park entrance. The fair runs Aug. 4-14.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
wtmj.com

Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino

KESHENA, Wis. The Menominee Indian Tribe says it’s relaunching its effort, in partnership with Hard Rock International, to open a casino and entertainment complex in Kenosha. The tribe will be the owner of the casino complex and Hard Rock will be the developer and manager. Tribe Chairman Ron Corn...
KENOSHA, WI
wtmj.com

Amazon partners with UWM, offering tuition reimbursement for student employees

A partnership between the online mogul Amazon and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) means employees can receive reimbursement for their tuition. After reading about the Amazon Career Choice program in a news story, Executive Director of UWM Online, Laura Pedrick, reached out to Amazon to bring the program to UWM. “My eyes lit up, and I though ‘this would be a great fit for UWM.'”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

The cruel, chaotic, and unfrieldy skies

Are you feeling like Steve Martin and John Candy yet? The 1987 comedy classic Planes, Trains, and Automobiles was supposed to represent the worst possible travel experience. These days, it’s become the rule. If you’ve tried to fly recently you know what I’m talking about. Outrageous fares, delays, re-routing,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

No charges in Milwaukee market shooting that left 2 dead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said the store’s supervisor shot and killed a man who had fatally shot a security guard and that the supervisor fired in self-defense. The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store. Officials say the men argued and ended up in the parking lot where Lorenzo blindly fire a shot that killed Nolden. Authorities say Lorenzo then shot at the supervisor, who was not struck and the supervisor fatally shot Lorenzo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Design#State#Mpm
wtmj.com

07-19-22 WTMJ NIGHTS W/ SCOTT WARRAS

To say Scott Warras is fired up tonight for WTMJ Nights would be an understatement. Why? Just wait until you hear Milwaukee city leaders’ latest initiative to crack down on reckless driving. It may be the most absurd idea yet! Tonight’s show also includes a discussion about the most fascinating people alive today and whom you would like to sit across from for a one-on-one conversation. A TV judge tops Scott’s list. Plus, Great Britain is facing record high temperatures this week and so that’s a natural topic for another rendition of “Punchlines!” but be warned that the texters outdo the callers in this edition. All that, plus “Great Scott!” includes a robbery at a strip club, a new Covid-19 variant straight out of a Michael Bay film, and yet another tale of monkey terror.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Suspicious vehicle approaching children reported in Kenosha

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle approaching children Monday afternoon. At 2:45 PM, Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Deputies were dispatched to the 26600 block of 106th Street in reference to a suspicious complaint. The caller stated her daughters were at a park in the Camp Lake neighborhood when a white Chevrolet Cruze stopped and was asking them for directions. The Chevrolet was operated by an older Asian female. This same vehicle also stopped out with another juvenile female in the neighborhood again asking for directions but also asking the juvenile to get into the Chevrolet to give her the directions.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
wtmj.com

Racine officer cleared in deadly shooting during pursuit

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine police officer has been cleared in a deadly shooting. Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced Tuesday that she will not file charges against Officer Zachary Brenner, who fatally shot Da’Shontay King on May 20 during a police pursuit. The state Department of Justice led the investigation into the shooting and turned its findings over to the district attorney. Hanson released the body camera footage and her 27-page decision before family had a chance to view it Tuesday. Video footage shows Brenner chasing King after he pulled King over for a traffic violation. Hanson says King then produced a gun and Brenner shot him.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy