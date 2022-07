An employee was arrested July 19 at Reeves County Hospital in Pecos, Texas, after police found him in his office in possession of a gun, according to NewsWest 9. The hospital was placed on lockdown July 19 after local authorities received information about a person inside the hospital with a gun. Law enforcement cleared the hospital and said the Facebook post that caused the alarm was related to a man at another hospital who was arrested with a gun, according to the report.

