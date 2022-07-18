ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Dog owner fights city euthanasia order

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

Six months after losing his dog, James Mayer was finally ready to get another one.

A pit bull named “Layla,” deteriorating at a shelter in Cowlitz County, caught his eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cCjp_0gjmpXcQ00
‘Layla,’ a pit bull adopted from a Cowlitz County shelter, killed a cat in Astoria in June.

“I was finally ready. I thought I had the capacity to help another dog,” Mayer recalled. “Layla came across my feed and I was like, ‘Oh man, that dog is beautiful and she needs help. This is the one.’”

Little did Mayer know that just a few weeks later he would be fighting to keep Layla alive after she killed a cat in Astoria.

In August, he will go before the Circuit Court to appeal a euthanasia order from the city.

Layla was staying with Mayer’s girlfriend, Kristin Hooper, in Astoria in June. While Mayer and Hooper are from Portland, Hooper stays on the North Coast while she works shifts at Columbia Memorial Hospital as an emergency department nurse practitioner.

One morning, Layla bolted out the door and took off before Hooper could corral her. Layla ran several blocks before she came upon “Jack,” a 12-year-old cat. The encounter left the cat with fatal injuries.

Astoria police arrived to find Layla chasing another cat. They took statements from witnesses before impounding the dog.

Under city code, animals at large that kill other animals are designated level five, the highest level of dangerousness. With some exceptions, the law also states that animals receiving that classification shall be euthanized.

Soon after Layla was seized, Eric Halverson, the interim police chief at the time, designated Layla as a level five dangerous dog.

Mayer, while expressing remorse for the death of the cat, had objections to the wording of the city code and filed an appeal in Municipal Court.

“It needs to be reworded … So if a cat kills a squirrel, is that what we’re talking about? Because cats kill birds all the time. Is any judge in their right mind going to euthanize a cat for that? It’s the same situation here,” he said. “That’s where it’s up to the judge, in my opinion, to inject some logic and humanity.”

Kris Kaino, a Municipal Court judge, supported the level five designation and ordered that Layla be euthanized.

Mayer challenged claims made in Municipal Court that because Layla had shown aggression toward a cat, she would soon be aggressive to humans.

“Around people, (Layla is) fantastic. She’s a very sweet dog, no signs of aggression whatsoever toward people,” Julia Johnson, a staff member at the Clatsop County Animal Shelter, said.

Johnson added that Layla has a “very high prey drive” and will go after other animals.

Kaino put a hold on his euthanasia order as Mayer appealed to Circuit Court. Mayer hired Geordie Duckler, an attorney in Tigard who specializes in animal-related legal issues, to assist with the case.

City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard filed a motion to dismiss Mayer’s appeal. Judge Cindee Matyas denied the city’s motion last week.

Mayer, who has owned several pit bulls, feels like a bias against Layla’s breed has played a role.

“Every form from the court and every form from the city attorney, it emphasizes a ‘pit bull dog,’” he said. “Do you think they would do that (for) a ‘black Lab dog’ or a ‘German shepherd dog?’ It would just say a dog. They’re trying to point out, specifically, I think, that Layla is a pit bull.”

Earlier this month, Mayer started an online petition to rally support for Layla. As of Sunday, it has reached over 25,000 signatures.

“It’s gone kind of bonkers,” Mayer said. “ … It feels good to know that there are folks that really understand how difficult of a situation this is.

“They are as sad as I am that a cat had to lose its life, but they don’t feel that a dog should have to lose its life as well.”

Comments / 9

Ramona J Luzell
2d ago

I love cats and dogs. theirs no way this Layla should be put down. I'm in agreement with Cats kill all the time. and no one thinks about putting them down.

Reply(1)
7
Opionated1
2d ago

The dog is unfortunately dangerous. If she gets away again she is a danger to people's pets. It's sad but she will do it again. it's just pure ignorance to think the dog won't kill again.

Reply(1)
7
the way I see it...
2d ago

the cat was obviously a fur baby too he had a name and we know how old he was so he's not just some cat. what happens when it's not a fur baby but a real baby. the dog is dangerous needs to be trained

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmun.org

Cafe owner ordered to remove parklet

What goes up must come down. A covered structure complete with chairs and a bar top that was built over a parking space next to the Street 14 Cafe in downtown Astoria on Saturday has been declared a nuisance. At a meeting Monday night, the Astoria City Council said it was not authorized by the city and needs to be taken down.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of attempting to rape woman at Sherwood apartment complex

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man earlier this month after they interrupted an attempted sexual assault, according to the Sherwood Police Department. On July 1, officers responded to an apartment complex after a caller reported a man was dragging an intoxicated woman around the pool deck. Police said the caller reported the man and woman were physically fighting each other. Police did not provide the name or address of the apartment complex.
SHERWOOD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Astoria, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
Astoria, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Tigard, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Giant Pacific Octopus caught off Oregon coast

Officials rescue boy taken out by rip current at Rockaway Beach. Wildlife experts on the Oregon Coast are working to figure out why a gray whale washed ashore last week. 4th of July safety: Helpful tips to protect your pets during firework displays. While people may find the dazzling lights...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
158
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy