Astoria crafts strategy for library bond

City leaders are stressing that designs for a renovated Astoria Library are conceptual and could change if voters approve an $8 million bond measure in November.

During a City Council work session Friday morning, interim City Manager Paul Benoit said the designs by Hennebery Eddy Architects of Portland helped the city see what is possible for the space and establish a $10.6 million budget for a project.

“I think generally we’re going to shake that clean,” Benoit said, likening the process to an Etch A Sketch drawing toy. “We know sort of the general direction, but through working with an architect, engaging the public — really now knowing that we have a budget to do a project — what is it going to look like? What are we going to achieve? What does the public want to see?

“I just want to assure the public that as we go through schematic design, that there’s going to be tremendous opportunity for input.”

The City Council will likely approve a resolution in August to place the bond measure on the November ballot, along with the ballot title, question and summary.

A point of debate

Renovating the 55-year-old library on 10th Street has been been a City Council goal for years, but also a point of debate.

In 2013, Ruth Metz Associates, a library consulting firm based in Portland, conducted a renovation study, which identified community needs after seeking public input.

When Arline LaMear, a former librarian, was elected mayor in 2014, she made a new library a priority. But over the years, plans have been scaled back or scrapped because of cost.

An idea to expand the library into the formerly vacant Waldorf Hotel was abandoned after preservationists fought the move. The hotel has since been converted into the Merwyn Apartments.

The city also looked at building a new library at Heritage Square as part of a mixed-use residential and commercial development, but in 2016 the City Council decided not to move forward because of cost.

In 2017, a renovation of the existing building received the green light from city councilors contingent on the library foundation’s ability to raise $3.5 million toward the $5 million cost.

The city hired Hennebery Eddy Architects to assess the condition of the library and develop a range of conceptual designs. The foundation’s fundraising efforts were not successful and renovation efforts stalled.

In January, the City Council unanimously agreed to finally make a decision on the library. Either the council would pursue a bond measure for the renovation if there was public support, or the city would move forward with a project using the existing funds available.

After reviewing polling that indicated a majority of voters would vote in favor of a bond measure, the City Council in June unanimously supported placing a bond measure on the November ballot.

The city has $2.1 million on hand from carbon credits, coronavirus relief funds and former Mayor W.C. Logan’s memorial fund. A $500,000 grant will come from the National Endowment for the Arts if the bond measure is approved.

The tax rate is estimated at 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

“For me, I’m really excited that we’re here now,” Mayor Bruce Jones said during the work session. “I remember six years ago — it was exactly six years ago in July of 2016 — that there was a proposal before City Council for building a new library on Heritage Square.

“The project has really languished in the six years since then,” he said. “I’m very happy that our City Council had said it was time to make a decision and to bring it to the voters and let the voters — who told us overwhelmingly 10 years ago all things they wanted in a renovated library ... tell us if they want to pay for those things.”

Functionality

Jones said the bond measure is an opportunity to, at the very least, address decades of deferred maintenance and increase the functionality of the space.

David Wark, of Hennebery Eddy Architects, noted the deferred maintenance when describing the issues associated with the building. He said there is also limited accessibility and antiquated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Wark said the usable space of the library is about 9,000 square feet. The conceptual design for the renovation would utilize the full 18,000-square-foot footprint and make the entire building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He said the design would maintain the 1960s character of the building while adding more windows and natural light.

The first floor could include a space for reading, study and collections. Space for work areas and group study could be added, along with a teen room and expanded children’s area. The mezzanine would be removed.

A staircase and elevator would lead to a remodeled basement, which would include an enlarged Veterans Memorial Flag Room for community gatherings, a media lab, collaboration rooms and the Astoriana Room for historical and retrospective collections.

The concept would reduce the number of books on display and instead make the materials searchable by a library catalog and retrievable for use and checkout.

But Wark noted the concept and details will be refined through the public process.

Jones said building out the basement and doubling the size of the usable space is one of the strongest selling points of the project.

He said he did not want to see a reduction in browsable stacks, though, noting that it has been a concern raised by the public. Library leaders have also said they are not planning to go that route.

“One of the pleasures of going to the library is walking through the stacks,” the mayor said. “It’s just looking at titles and finding something you had no idea you were interested in and checking that book out and taking it home.”

City Councilor Joan Herman said many people, including herself, cannot browse the stacks on the mezzanine now if they are in a wheelchair, have trouble balancing or are pushing a large baby stroller. She said the downstairs stacks are also too narrow for a wheelchair.

“The remodeled library would be much more accessible,” she said.