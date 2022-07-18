ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Big wave crashes wedding reception in Hawaii

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big wave literally crashed a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 37

123654789
3d ago

I live on the Chesapeake Bay and my buddy always says “you know at any moment the bay might decide to rise up and reclaim your yard” i just laugh BUT HES RIGHT

Reply(1)
10
Griff
3d ago

So if anyone here has any objection to this marriage, speak now or… Never mind.

Reply(2)
13
Steve Kerr
3d ago

WOW ! Plenty to Worry About Here !.......A Rogue Wave 🌊 Congratulations you've been blessed this is a lucky sign that your marriage 🧖‍♀️🧖will never be washed away... All the Best Life Can Bring 🌹🌹🥂🍾 Cheers...... To Life.........................God Blessed You Both

Reply
3
Related
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
960 The Ref

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
natureworldnews.com

Volcanic Seamount in Hawaii Roars to Life as Two Dozen Earthquakes Recorded in 24 Hours

Authorities have reported that a volcanic seamount off the coast of Hawaii is beginning to rumble. 22 miles off the southeast coast of Hawaii is the active undersea volcano known as the Kamaehuakanaloa seamount. 3,200 feet or thereabouts are below sea level at its top. Large landforms called seamounts rise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Reception
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CNET

'Thrilling Discovery': Surprising Sea Creature Spotted in Pacific

I'll admit, I'd never heard of a Solumbellula sea pen until today, when I saw a tweet from the Exploration Vessel Nautilus showing an intriguing tentacle-y creature with a long thin stalk reaching down to the ocean floor. I was immediately enchanted. The Nautilus team called it "a thrilling discovery."
WILDLIFE
Vogue Magazine

This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding

Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Escaped alligator takes a swim in Virginia neighbor's pool

July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia were summoned to the home of a resident who discovered an escaped alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool. Chesapeake Animal Services said in a Facebook post that animal control officers suspected the animal found swimming in the pool to be the alligator reported missing three weeks earlier from Jack's Jungle, a traveling animal education show.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

8 hospitalized after turbulence on American Airlines flight

Eight people were hospitalized Wednesday after an American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, experienced severe turbulence and diverted to Alabama, a spokesperson for Birmingham's airport told CBS News. American Airlines said that despite the "unexpected turbulence," the plane landed safely in Birmingham at approximately 3:17 p.m. local...
NASHVILLE, TN
UPI News

Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida

July 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a turtle with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was safely captured after several days of attempts. The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel said in a Facebook post that the turtle rescuers worked for multiple days to capture a Florida softshell turtle seen with a fishing hook in its mouth.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

512K+
Followers
60K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy